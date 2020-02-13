Digital X starts in the digital capital Berlin

Berlin is the starting point for Digital X 2020, Europe's largest initiative for digitization, which starts on March 12 in the Arena Berlin. Over 2,000 decision-makers from the region meet there. Representatives from industry, start-ups, politics and associations exchange information on digital best practices. Together, they are driving digitisation forward. At Digital X East, over 40 companies from Berlin and the region will show how digitalization is already influencing us today. Regional start-ups bring digital ideas to life. In the preliminary round of the Digital Champions Award, the best digital projects from Berlin, Brandenburg, Thuringia and Saxony are honoured.

At the Digital X East will speak, among other things

Helge Braun, Head of the Federal Chancellery and Chairman of the IT Council of the Federal Government

Jochen Schweizer, founder, investor and experience expert

Mario Ohoven, President of the Federal Association of Small and Medium-sized Businesses

Hagen Rickmann, Managing Director Business Customers of Telekom Deutschland and patron of the Digital X Initiative

Matthias Patz, Chairman of the Innovation & Technology Committee, Berlin Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Vice President at DB Systel GmbH

Stephan Bayer, Member of the Board media:net Berlin Brandenburg e.V. & Founder and CEO sofatutor.com

Alexandra Horn, Head of SME Promotion at DIN

Jörg Dahlmann, sports journalist

Stefan Kretzschmar, handball legend

Why Berlin?

Tesla has chosen Germany as the location for its new factory in Europe. Batteries and electric cars are to be produced in the southeast of Berlin as early as 2021. This is a boost for research, industry and potential suppliers in eastern Germany. The region's driving force is Berlin: around 100 companies are founded in the capital every day. In the Fraunhofer Institute's Digitization Index it occupies the top position in terms of administration or WLAN hotspots. A 3.6 km long test field for autonomous driving was opened on the Straße des 17. Berlin Mitte is Germany's largest 5G area, and expansion is continuing. The newly founded CityLab develops solutions for the city of the future. The impact that Berlin has on the region will be discussed at Digital X East.

Note March 3, 2020

Digital X not only brings the most important digital topics, exciting innovations and top-class speakers to the regions of the country - it also brings many people together. This of course goes hand in hand with a certain duty of care towards your health - especially in times of the spreading corona virus.



We, the Digital X project team, have decided with a heavy heart not to let the Digital X East, planned for March 12, 2020 in Berlin, take place and postpone the event in the interest of the health of all guests, partners and employees.



We have carefully examined the current situation regarding the transmission and infection chains of the newly appeared corona virus to protect all participants.

In order to prevent the further spread of the virus and possible individual or group infections of our already registered 1,500 guests, we have decided not to hold Digital X East at this time.

The health and welfare of all participants is our highest priority. We cannot and will not take any risks here.



Even if Digital X East cannot take place now, we will try to find a date in 2020. As soon as this date is fixed we will inform you about it.

To the background

Digital X is Europe's largest cross-industry digitisation initiative. More than 200 national and international partners are involved. It will tour six German regions in spring 2020. The grand finale of Digital X 2020 will take place on November 19 and 20 in Cologne. The concept: networking, exchanging and learning from each other in the sense of digital progress. The best companies are awarded the " Digital Champions Award ". Further details on the digitisation initiative can be found here and at www.telekom.com/digital-x-special .

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance

About the DIGITAL X initiative : Follow the hashtag #digitalx on Twitter and LinkedIn