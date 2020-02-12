Dirk Wössner leaves Deutsche Telekom after his contract expires on December 31, 2020

Dirk Wössner, Board member for Germany, has informed the Executive Committee of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Telekom that he will not renew his contract, which expires on December 31, 2020. He will become Chief Executive Officer of a fast-growing software company from 2021. The Executive Committee took notice of the decision with regret and initiated the search for a successor. As part of an orderly succession management process, interviews with suitable candidates will be conducted with due calm and care.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom Company Profile