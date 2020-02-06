Telekom presents James Blunt at the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg



Grand pop music in a unique setting: Together with Warner Music, Deutsche Telekom is bringing British superstar James Blunt to the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg for the Street Gigs on March 11. Tickets for the exclusive concert can only be won and are not for sale. Fans around the world can enjoy the Street Gig in the MagentaMusik 360 livestream, in Germany it can also be seen on MagentaTV .

"Performances in Hamburg are always very special to me, but the Street Gig in the Elbphilharmonie will be a unique evening for my fans and also for me", says James Blunt. "I'm really looking forward to the incredible venue, the fans at the location and everyone who will be part of it via livestream worldwide."

Michael Schuld, Head of TV and Entertainment at Telekom Deutschland, adds: "James Blunt is one of the world's most famous musicians. We are thrilled to bring him to the impressive Elbphilharmonie for a Street Gig. Faithful to our brand promise 'Life is for sharing', we will present this extraordinary concert to all fans live on location and to everyone who is watching the livestream at home or on the road using Telekom's best network".

Blunt brings "most honest" album

James Blunt released his sixth - and as the singer himself says, most honest - studio album in October 2019. He dedicates "Once Upon a Mind" mainly to his family and inspires with emotional ballads like "The Truth" or "Monsters". In the video for the latter, he sits in front of the camera together with his father. James Blunt will be on tour in Germany until April.

Exceptional design and excellent sound

Telekom has chosen a very special location for this Street Gig: the Elbphilharmonie. The concert hall in Hamburg harbor, which opened in early 2017, is considered the city's new landmark. The location is remarkable not only for its exterior facade of historical and modern elements. The two halls of the Elbphilharmonie are impressing everyone with their outstanding sound quality and breathtaking design.

"We are delighted to present the first Telekom Street Gig in the Elbphilharmonie together with our partner. The unique architecture and intimacy of our Great Hall is a particularly impressive and inspiring experience, especially for artists like James Blunt, who normally perform in much larger multi-purpose halls or stadiums." says Christoph Lieben-Seutter, General Director Elbphilharmonie & Laeiszhalle.

Worldwide success with soulful Pop-Rock

James Blunt, born in 1974, served in the British army until 2002. Shortly afterwards, singer Linda Perry became interested in him and signed James under her label. Soon after, James' debut album "Back to Bedlam" was released. Until today, about 15 million copies of this album have been sold. In 2004, Deutsche Telekom chose the song "High" by the pop musician, who was still relatively unknown internationally at the time, for a commercial. One year later, the British artist achieved his worldwide breakthrough with the emotional ballad "You're Beautiful". Titles such as "Carry you Home", "1973" and "Bonfire Heart" followed. With the album "Once Upon a Mind" Blunt is now returning after two years.

Watch James Blunt in the free livestream

The concert can be watched live on MagentaMusik 360 , MagentaTV or via social media. This means that fans at home or on the road can watch the concert for free. While watching the livestream on the Samsung Galaxy S10, fans become part of the exclusive event and get the feeling of being right in the middle of the stage. Samsung is a strategic partner of the Telekom Street Gigs. The show will be available afterwards in the media library of MagentaMusik 360 and MagentaTV.

More Information

About Telekom Street Gigs

About MagentaMusik 360

About James Blunt

About die Elbphilharmonie

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom Company Profile