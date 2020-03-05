Google Cloud and T-Systems Announce Strategic Partnership for Cloud Innovation

Google Cloud and T-Systems today announced a partnership to deliver solutions and managed services to help enterprise customers digitally transform with the cloud. Under the new partnership, T-Systems will provide consulting services, migration support and managed services to enterprise customers leveraging Google Cloud capabilities.

“Our joint goal is to support organizations in their digitization and to improve business processes with the cloud,” said Adel Al-Saleh, CEO T-Systems. “This partnership is a core element of our strategy, generating value-add for our clients with managed cloud services.”

“We’re delighted to partner with T-Systems to bring innovative cloud solutions and services to customers,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO Google Cloud. “T Systems’ experience in the management of enterprise IT environments and its expertise in business transformation will be an asset to customers evaluating and implementing cloud solutions.”

T-Systems will create a new Google Cloud competence center, dedicated to helping enterprise customers evaluate their business needs and build and implement custom cloud solutions to help address them. The new competence center will be staffed by business transformation experts at T-Systems, and will focus on solutions in areas including large-scale workload migrations to the cloud, SAP application modernization, development of new AI and ML solutions, as well as solutions for data warehouse and data analytics in the cloud.

To start, the new competence center will focus on delivering solutions for key industries including manufacturing, automotive, logistics, and public sector.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance

About T-Systems: T-Systems company profile



About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization’s ability to transform through data powered innovation with the best infrastructure, platform, industry solutions and expertise for digital transformation. We deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology to help companies operate more efficiently, modernize for growth, and innovate for the future. Customers in more than 150 countries turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to solve their most critical business problems.