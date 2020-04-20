Deutsche Telekom builds new center for global Internet of Things



Boundless IoT: Deutsche Telekom unveils plans to radically simplify the complex Internet of Things. The company is building an open framework to bring all IoT players together, including developers, operators, partners and suppliers. This "hub" will be the new industry meeting place for the Internet of Things. The most important goal is to make access and operation of an increasingly heterogeneous IoT ecosystem as simple and manageable as possible. Transparency instead of complexity, with standards and open interfaces: This is Deutsche Telekom's response to the most urgent demand in the world of IoT.

"With the new center for IoT we are exploiting the full potential of the Internet of Things," says Rami Avidan, responsible for Telekom's IoT business. "The amalgamation of all IoT solutions into one framework provides a business environment that is unique to date. With this, Deutsche Telekom is establishing the world's first open IoT network and expanding its role from IoT player to orchestrator."

IoT made easy

The new industry environment brings together the complete range of the most important elements that are essential for IoT solutions: connectivity, devices, cloud services and offers for data analysis. Deutsche Telekom is not only relying on its own IoT technologies. The marketplace with its diverse partner portfolio offers customers the greatest possible flexibility. This considerably simplifies the setup and operation of individual IoT solutions. It also drastically reduces the development time from individual customer solutions to market readiness.

During operation, standardized interfaces ensure uncomplicated communication with all important clouds, protocols and technologies. In other words, different IoT ecosystems now play together seamlessly. With this revolutionary approach, data and applications from the devices are easily delivered to where they are needed: on an integrated dashboard or directly into the systems and user interfaces of customers and partners. What's new is that sensor data and the connectivity used can be managed from one overall interface. IoT has never been easier.

Availability and further development

Deutsche Telekom invites partners and customers to test the new IoT environment and to jointly promote the success of IoT solutions. as it will be continuously expanded.

You can find out more about IoT today at Telekom at the digital press conference " Accelerate Digital Now " with T-Systems CEO Adel Al-Saleh on April 20, 11:00 - 12:30.

For more information about Deutsche Telekom’s IoT services, please visit iot.telekom.com

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