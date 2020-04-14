Exclusive from Deutsche Telekom: New OnePlus premium smartphones

Leading from the front in the speed stakes #takepart: Deutsche Telekom offers the new OnePlus smartphone generation exclusively from April 14, 2020 in the prelaunch. Under the motto “Lead with Speed” the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro models are setting new standards for high-speed performance and refresh rate, resulting in smooth reproduction of content. OnePlus ranks among the world’s leading technology manufacturers in the smartphone segment. The handsets are popular among the younger target group since they support a wide range of possible uses in the gaming segment.

Fast, faster, OnePlus

The new OnePlus models stand out with their combination of speed and eye-catching looks. Customers can choose between stylish glacial green and fine onyx black. The screen on the OnePlus 8 Pro has a 120 Hz refresh rate. So users no longer have to worry about shaky images when scrolling or gaming. The new flagships of the popular smartphone brand also offer outstanding speed. They support 5G and Wi-Fi6. Thanks to convenient fast wireless charging, users do not need a cable to charge their handset.

Premium cell phones with top-class rate plans

Deutsche Telekom customers pay just 49.95 euros for the OnePlus 8 with 128 GB memory in the MagentaMobil L rate plan including top-of-the-line smartphone. The MagentaMobil XL rate plan with top-of-the-line smartphone includes the model with 256 GB memory for onlny 1 euro. The OnePlus 8 Pro with 128 GB memory is available in the MagentaMobil L rate plan with premium smartphone, and with 256 GB memory in the MagentaMobil XL rate plan with premium smartphone for only 1 euro in each case.

Limited-edition pop-up boxes and interactive live-streaming event

Customers will be able to purchase the new models from Deutsche Telekom starting April 14, a week before the official sales launch. The first 100 customers will receive a limited-edition OnePlus pop-up box with exclusive accessories, including Bullets Wireless Z earbuds and compatible protective covers. The campaign runs from April 14, 2020, 6:30 p.m. to April 15, 11:59 p.m. Deutsche Telekom guarantees to deliver the handsets by April 18.

Likewise on April 18, OnePlus and Deutsche Telekom will be celebrating the prelaunch with an interactive live-streaming event on www.telekom.de . Participants will include Twitch influencers. Players from the e-sports organization SK Gaming will also attend.

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