Telekom shows „One World: Together At Home“

Together against COVID-19: Deutsche Telekom will show "One World: Together At Home" with superstars such as Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and many more in a free live stream. The worldwide event can be seen on April 18, 2020 from 8:00 pm on MagentaMusik 360 and MagentaTV. Global Citizen organizes the event together with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations (UN). They all want to support those who are working daily in the fight against the corona virus. In times of isolation, the show stands for cohesion and inspiration. It is curated in cooperation with Lady Gaga.

"One World: Together At Home" starts with a digital special and performances by international stars such as Lang Lang, Rita Ora, Jack Johnson, Michael Bublé and Hozier. In addition, people who are working against the corona virus will also have their say. Afterwards, talk show greats Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert will host a global TV and live streaming show never seen before. The prominent line-up includes world stars like Andrea Bocelli, Alicia Keys, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Chris Martin, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and many more.

Deutsche Telekom shows the unique TV and streaming event live on the best network. The Digital Special will be shown on April 18 from 8:00 p.m. on MagentaTV (channel 131) and in a free live stream on www.magenta-musik-360.de . Directly afterwards, the two-hour TV show will be shown on Saturday night from 2:00 a.m. (CET). It will also be available for 72 hours in the free MagentaMusik 360 media library and the MagentaTV megatheque. The MagentaTV channel #DABEI will show a replay of the show.

Further Information

Show: globalcitizen.org/en/connect/togetherathome

MagentaMusik 360: www.magenta-musik-360.de

#DABEI channel: www.dabei-tv.de

Special Corona

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