 Robbie Williams to play on June 13, 2021 in Bonn.

Update May 4, 2021: concert postponed The Hofgarten concerts planned for June 2021 cannot take place this year due to the current Corona situation. The concerts with Fanta4 and Kraftwerk have been postponed until May 2022. We are optimistic that we will also find a new date in 2022 for the event with Robbie Williams.

Robbie Williams’ concert of August 31, 2020 at the Hofgartenwiese in Bonn is delayed to June 13, 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic

Festivities to celebrate Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday have officially been extended until September 2021

Tickets will still be valid or can be returned at booking offices for a refund

Superstar Robbie Williams is coming to Bonn for an exclusive concert. Due to the current developments around the coronavirus and the associated restrictions, the concert organizer, Robbie Williams, and all those involved have agreed that it will no longer be possible to allow the concert to take place this year. It has instead been rescheduled for June 13, 2021.

The most successful solo artistic in the history of the UK album charts did not want to miss the chance to perform live in front of an audience as part of Beethoven’s anniversary, of course, so there was no question of canceling his appearance in front of 25,000 fans at Bonn’s Hofgartenwiese. Tickets which have already been bought will still be valid for the new date next year. If desired, they can also be returned. You can receive a refund for the tickets in the booking office in which they were bought.

Since a majority of the activities planned for this year cannot take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festivities to celebrate Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday have officially been extended until September 2021.

Despite the distancing which is currently so vital, Deutsche Telekom makes it possible to get close and interact – via its network.

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