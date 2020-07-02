Simply book data lines for the cloud yourself

With the Multi Cloud Connectivity Platform, customers can now book data lines for cloud applications directly from T-Systems. The platform offers connections from Deutsche Telekom and other cloud network providers to AWS, Azure and Google. Direct connections and virtual private networks are available in a self-service portal. This allows customers to link their own data centers with the T-Systems private cloud and various public clouds. The customer can add or reduce bandwidth at short notice. Billing is based on consumption.

T-Systems will present the Multi Cloud Connectivity Platform to the general public for the first time on Wednesday, July 8 from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. (CEST) in a livestream together with a guest speaker from Gartner. The event will be held in English.

Topics and speakers include

Introduction to multi and hybrid cloud at T-Systems, Tom in der Rieden, T-Systems

The market view on multi and hybrid cloud, the impact of Covid-19, David Groombridge, Gartner

Deep dive: Multi Cloud Connectivity Platform, Thomas Gierich, T-Systems

Live Q&A

With the new connectivity offering, T-Systems is further expanding its service for managing multi-cloud landscapes. An IT infrastructure on various cloud platforms offers companies strategic advantages. It provides users in the company with IT capacities, such as virtual machines, storage, applications and functions. And all of this according to requirements, cost, governance and security specifications or performance wishes. T-Systems relieves customers of the associated complexity with comprehensive multi-cloud management .

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