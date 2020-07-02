Simply book data lines for the cloud yourself
- Multi Cloud Connectivity Platform
- Book data lines yourself and pay according to consumption
- Direct connections and VPNs to AWS, Azure and Google
With the Multi Cloud Connectivity Platform, customers can now book data lines for cloud applications directly from T-Systems. The platform offers connections from Deutsche Telekom and other cloud network providers to AWS, Azure and Google. Direct connections and virtual private networks are available in a self-service portal. This allows customers to link their own data centers with the T-Systems private cloud and various public clouds. The customer can add or reduce bandwidth at short notice. Billing is based on consumption.
T-Systems will present the Multi Cloud Connectivity Platform to the general public for the first time on Wednesday, July 8 from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. (CEST) in a livestream together with a guest speaker from Gartner. The event will be held in English.
With the new connectivity offering, T-Systems is further expanding its service for managing multi-cloud landscapes. An IT infrastructure on various cloud platforms offers companies strategic advantages. It provides users in the company with IT capacities, such as virtual machines, storage, applications and functions. And all of this according to requirements, cost, governance and security specifications or performance wishes. T-Systems relieves customers of the associated complexity with comprehensive multi-cloud management .
About Deutsche Telekom: Companyprofile
About T-Systems: T-Systems at a glance