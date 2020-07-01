Telekom: New business focus delivers client value

The strategic changes for Deutsche Telekom's business clients, announced in December 2019 by Adel Al-Saleh, CEO T-Systems, come into effect on July 1, 2020. As part of the transformation of T-Systems, Adel Al-Saleh announced the company’s focus on IT and digitization solutions and the integration of T-Systems’ telecommunications services into Telekom Deutschland’s B2B unit.

Consequently, 3,000 T-Systems employees in Germany who were responsible for telecommunications and public sector are to transfer to a new subsidiary of Telekom Deutschland. Outside Germany, Deutsche Telekom has established more than a dozen new national companies for local telecommunications businesses. In 24 countries, 5,000 additional T-Systems employees are transferring to the new subsidiaries of Telekom Deutschland. Deutsche Telekom is also bundling its business with international network operators (Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier) and the management of international networks (Network Infrastructure). As a result, small and large business customers and multinational corporations will be served worldwide with an integrated telecommunications portfolio from Telekom Deutschland GmbH. "At Telekom Deutschland, an integrated telecommunications unit for business customers from small to large, as well as innovative digitization solutions and IT for small and medium-sized enterprises will be created. Know-how and processes will flow together. We are eliminating interfaces and transfer points and making service processes consistent," explains Hagen Rickmann, the Managing Director of Telekom Deutschland. "The crisis has brought about a significant leap forward for digitization. The digital transformation is gaining momentum at an enormous speed. During this crisis, we have underpinned our claim as the leading digitizer in the SME sector, by delivering at short notice."

T-Systems focus enables greater impact

The official transfer of operations is taking place as planned on 1st July 2020, aligned with the works council agreement six months ago. T-Systems will focus on information technology and digitization solutions for Deutsche Telekom's large clients around the world.

"Today’s digitization challenges require a systems approach. From supply chains to healthcare, mobility to public services – the Corona pandemic has again demonstrated how interconnected everything is," says Adel Al-Saleh. "The new T-Systems targets these challenges with a trusted outcome-oriented approach upon which our long-standing client relationships have been built.”

T-Systems continues to be the largest IT service provider in Germany and a leading international market player. The new positioning sharpens T-Systems’ focus on the development, implementation, integration and operation of private and public infrastructures and applications, including strategic digitization and the related transformation solutions.

Another new feature at T-Systems is its stronger industry orientation in solution development and sales. As the market leader in the automotive industry and public sector for decades, T-Systems will leverage deep insights and capabilities to strengthen leadership in health care, retail, logistics, banking and insurance, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and chemicals. To this end, the company has established teams of experts for each of these industries.

T-Systems combines connectivity from Telekom's core business with new digital opportunities. The company’s own Open Telekom Cloud and partnerships with hyperscalers such as Microsoft, AWS and Google are the basis for individual private, public or edge-cloud environments for the digital enterprise of the future. T-Systems continues to invest in its managed services capabilities with the hyperscalers, bringing its proven manged services tools, practices, and expertise to multi-cloud environments. The Security Operation Center and security solutions such as the Magenta Security Shield enable companies around the world to operate securely, in accordance with the highest standards. Against this backdrop, T-Systems offers the technologies which form the building blocks of innovative digitization: digital twin, IoT hub, AI-based automation, blockchain. In addition, T-Systems offers consulting services based on in-depth industry know-how and over 4,000 SAP experts around the world.

"The Corona Warn App, which T-Systems was responsible for launching on behalf of the Group, exemplifies what is possible with this focus, combined with agility and innovation," says T-Systems CEO Adel Al-Saleh

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About T-Systems: T-Systems at a glance