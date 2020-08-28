Germany seeks Digital Champions

The last few months have been a catalyst for digitization. Companies developed new digital solutions. Without knowing it, some companies have become digital pioneers in this process. "The Champions Award 2020 gives you the opportunity to present your company. Take advantage of this opportunity and show that you are one of the champions of tomorrow," is the appeal of Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier as patron of the Digital Champions Award.

The Digital Champions Award honors companies that use digital solutions in their business in a particularly consistent or innovative way. The aim of the award is not only to honor the most important projects of medium-sized companies. Above all, its aim is to make these projects known to a broad public.

Application for the Digital Champions Award until September 28, 2020

The Digital Champions Award is Germany's largest cross-industry award for digitization. The joint project of Telekom and WirtschaftsWoche offers a stage for successful digitizers from medium-sized businesses. The renowned award makes digital projects and innovative solutions from all over Germany visible. The value of the award goes beyond the trophy. Many winners in recent years have been able to use their success for their internal and external communications. Winning the award always means motivation and confirmation for the employees and attention from existing or potential customers.

Companies submit their digital projects in four categories

Digital Transformation Medium-sized Businesses

Digital customer experience

Digital products and services

Digital processes and organization

You can find more information about the application process, conditions of participation and the award ceremony here (German).

To the background Digital X is Europe's largest cross-industry digitisation initiative. More than 200 national and international partners are involved. It will tour six German regions in spring 2020. The grand finale of Digital X 2020 will take place on November 19 and 20 in Cologne. The concept: networking, exchanging and learning from each other in the sense of digital progress. The best companies are awarded the " Digital Champions Award ". Further details on the digitisation initiative at www.telekom.com/digital-x-special .

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