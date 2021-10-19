All-round worry-free surfing: best home network quality in a duo

Dream duo for the best WLAN connection: Deutsche Telekom is launching the new Heimnetz Paket Smart Plus on October 26. The product bundle includes the Speedport Smart 4 router and the Speed Home WLAN mesh repeater. Combined, the two devices ensure optimum WLAN connection in the home. For particularly easy installation, users receive advice by telephone on setting up the devices. The MeinMagenta app also provides step-by-step assistance with connecting and installing the devices. The monthly price also includes the use of Magenta SmartHome Pro.

The first half year with 50 percent discount

During the promotional period from October 26 to January 31, 2022, the Heimnetz Paket Smart Plus is available for a special price of 4.98 euros instead of 9.95 euros per month for the first six months. The minimum contract term is twelve months. As with the WLAN Paket, the 90-day money-back guarantee is included in the Heimnetz Paket Smart Plus.

Wi-Fi 6 and mesh technology provide WLAN to every corner

The Heimnetz Paket Smart Plus combines the Speedport Smart 4 router and the Speed Home WLAN mesh repeater with the latest WLAN and mesh technology in one offer. The Speedport Smart 4 is Deutsche Telekom's first router with a display. It combines user friendliness with sustainable design and top performance. The two-line OLED display provides information about the status and supports users during installation and operation. The router also impresses with Wi-Fi 6, the WLAN standard of the future. Up to nine antennas ensure greater range and a speed of up to 6,000 Mbps. The Speedport Smart 4 not only offers significantly faster surfing pleasure than before, but it can also connect many more devices without any loss of quality. This works even in environments with a high WLAN density, such as apartment buildings. The router is also perfect for simultaneously receiving data streams with the highest capacity and speed. The integrated mesh technology enables fast and stable transmission of data.

The Speed Home WLAN mesh repeater rounds off the Heimnetz Paket Smart Plus. In combination, the two devices deliver Internet connection to every corner of the home. Two 2.4 GHz and four 5 GHz antennas ensure comprehensive and stable Wi-Fi 6 coverage.

All-round sustainable concept

The two devices from the Heimnetz Paket Smart Plus are also convincing when it comes to environmental performance. The packaging, for example, is made of recycled cardboard and FSC Mix-certified paper. Environmentally friendly, plant-based ink is used for the printing. The router case and the mesh repeater are made of 90 percent fully recycled plastic. What's more, they are particularly sustainable: After they are returned, Deutsche Telekom refurbishes the devices and uses them again.

From Smart to L: The Deutsche Telekom packages

In addition to the Heimnetz Paket Smart Plus, Deutsche Telekom offers many other packages for optimum networking at home. The Heimnetz Paket Smart includes, for example, the Speedport Smart 4 router and access to Magenta SmartHome Pro for 5.95 euros per month.

Users remain completely flexible. The WLAN mesh repeater network can be easily expanded with our packages as needed: The WLAN Paket S contains the mesh repeater Speed Home WLAN including advice by telephone, step-by-step instructions in the MeinMagenta app and a 90-day money-back guarantee. It is available for 3.95 euros per month. The WLAN Paket M and L round off the offer with on-site service. They are available with one device (Paket M) for 5.95 euros per month or two devices (Paket L) for 9.95 euros per month.

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