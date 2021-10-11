Premiere at the Elbphilharmonie: First Telekom Street Gig Klassik with “Beethoven X - The AI Project”

Premiere on the Elbe: For the first time, Telekom Street Gigs will present the world of classical music at the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg on October 27. The focus of the evening with works by Dmitri Shostakovich and Antonín Dvořák is "Beethoven X - The AI Project," Ludwig van Beethoven's 10th Symphony completed with the help of artificial intelligence and an international team of experts. The concert will also be livestreamed from 8 p.m. on #dabeiTV on MagentaTV and free of charge on MagentaMusik 360.

"Beethoven X - The AI Project" will be performed in Hamburg for the first time after its premiere in Bonn. The Beethoven Orchestra Bonn will play under its conductor Dirk Kaftan. Also performing are virtuoso pianist Gabriela Montero, trumpeter and Opus Klassik award winner Simon Höfele, and star organist Cameron Carpenter. The first Telekom Street Gig Klassik will be hosted by Sarah Willis, highly regarded horn player with the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra and successful TV presenter.

"With this first classical Street Gig, we are opening a new chapter in our successful series. Hamburg is considered the gateway to the world. To be able to present "Beethoven X - The AI Project" at the Elbphilharmonie and take it out into the world is fantastic," says Michael Schuld, Head of TV at Telekom Deutschland. "We are hugely looking forward to bringing a rousing yet exciting program to the Elbphilharmonie with the Street Gig, together with world-class soloists Gabriela Montero, Simon Höfele and Cameron Carpenter. The KI-X will be juxtaposed with purely man-made music by Dvořák and Shostakovich, making our audience part of this exciting experiment. With their works, all the composers of the evening formulate questions and dreams of the present in their own way," says Bonn's General Music Director Dirk Kaftan.

Advance ticket sales are available, and tickets can be purchased directly through the Elbphilharmonie. Tickets can also be won via the MagentaMusik 360 channels.

The program at a glance

Beethoven X – The AI Project: Beethoven's 10th Symphony completed by Artificial Intelligence.

Dmitri Schostakowitsch: Concerto for Piano, Trumpet and String Orchestra in C Minor, Op. 35

Antonín Dvořák: Symphony No. 9 in E minor op. 95 »From the New World«

The Telekom Street Gig will be broadcast exclusively from 8 p.m. in a free livestream on MagentaMusik 360 and on #dabeiTV on MagentaTV.

Afterwards, the concert will be available on demand in the Megathek on MagentaTV or free of charge on MagentaMusik 360.

Further information

About Telekom Street Gigs

About MagentaMusik 360

About Elbphilharmonie

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance