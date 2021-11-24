Exceptional talent at the 9th International Telekom Beethoven Competition Bonn

From December 2 to 11, it's that time again! The International Telekom Beethoven Competition Bonn (ITBCB) will be held in Bonn for the ninth time. This year, talented young pianists between the ages of 18 and 32 were once again invited to apply for the piano competition, which was launched by Deutsche Telekom in 2005. 23 participants from 11 countries were selected by an admissions committee headed by jury president and artistic director Prof. Pavel Gililov. They will compete in four rounds to demonstrate their skills based on Beethoven's piano repertoire.

Timotheus Höttges, Chairman of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG, emphasizes: "It has always been a major concern of ours to promote the careers of young talents. With the ITBCB, we offer pianists a stage on which they can present their art in front of renowned jurors, media representatives and music lovers. The winners not only receive prize money, but also - and this is particularly important to us - concert appearances at home and abroad.

With live streaming on MagentaTV and Magenta Musik 360, the pianists can look forward to numerous viewers from all over the world. The competition's website also offers an online voting system to choose one's favorites. Höttges: "From Beethoven's birthplace, we broadcast live to the whole world and thus keep his musical legacy alive."

The jury of the 9th ITBCB

Prof. Pavel Gililov (Germany / Austria) is this year's jury president of the international committee. Other jury members are: Fumiko Eguchi (Japan), Leslie Howard (Australia), Milana Chernyavska (Austria), Marian Lapšanský (Slovakia), Jacques Rouvier (France), Eugen Indjic (Serbia), Yaara Tal (Israel) and Stefan Vladar (Austria).

In the first two rounds of the competition, the live stream audience can also vote for their favorites. The result of the online voting will be included in the jury vote as an independent vote.

The talented finalists compete in four rounds

23 young pianists were selected from over 100 applications. In four rounds at the ITBCB, they will play fixed pieces on the one hand and compose part of their program independently on the other. With fixed and freely chosen pieces, they will be able to demonstrate their skills and artistic focus to the jury.

Over 70,000 euros in prize money

This year, prize money with a total value of over 70,000 euros will be distributed. The first-place winner will receive 30,000 euros, the second-place winner 20,000 euros and the third-place winner 10,000 euros. In addition, special prizes worth more than 10,000 euros will be awarded:

Audience Award for the best interpretation of a piano concerto in the finale.

Special prize for chamber music, donated by the Beethoven Trio Bonn

Beethoven House Prize (favorite of the hall audience in the semifinal)

Deutsche Telekom StreamOn Beethoven Award (favorite of the live stream audience)

Best interpretation of a contemporary work

Best interpretation of a work by Robert Schumann

Sheet music prizes for the three finalists, donated by the Bärenreiter publishing house

In addition to the awards and prize money, the exceptional talents will also receive numerous concert engagements in Germany and abroad.

Be there live in Bonn or follow the ITBCB in the free livestream

Admission is free for the first two rounds of the competition and the semifinals at Deutsche Telekom headquarters. Tickets for the Welcome Concert, the chamber music final and the final together with the Beethoven Orchestra Bonn, are available at all known ticket agencies, on the Internet at www.bonnticket.de or by phone at 0228-50 20 13 13.

The entire competition will be broadcast on the ITBCB homepage. The Welcome Concert on December 2, the chamber music finale on December 10 and the orchestra finale on December 11 can all be followed at 8:00 p.m. on Magenta TV and in a free livestream on Magenta Musik 360.

Broadcast schedule

December 2: Welcome Concert, 8:00 p.m.

December 10: Chamber music finale, 8:00 p.m.

December 11: Orchestra finale, 20:00

The 10th edition of ITBCB will take place in 2023.

Further information

About the ITBCB

About MagentaMusik

About MagentaTV



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