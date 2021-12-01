Being close and connected at Christmas: Deutsche Telekom’s gift

video "The best gift is to be together again"! With this message, Deutsche Telekom is addressing a need in its Christmas campaign felt by many people. A recent survey of children commissioned by the company shows that they are particularly looking forward to a happy holiday with their families: 88.1 percent hope that Christmas will be better this year than last year. This longing for closeness and connection is the theme of the "Das schönste Geschenk" campaign. It starts on December 1. Deutsche Telekom once again wants to help people stay connected. From December 1, 2021, the company will be giving its mobile customers in Germany an early Christmas present: 100 GB data volume. And all fixed-network customers will benefit from a free month of MagentaTV from December 6.

The somewhat different wish list

The campaign centers on an emotional TV spot. The film takes us into the life of a boy. Christmas is coming and he writes a wish list. His mother reads it, visibly surprised, and starts preparing ... Finally, it's Christmas. Grandpa and Grandma are already here. The doorbell rings. And there is the boy's greatest wish, his best present: his big sister is finally back home. The TV commercial runs from December 1 to 26 as a 60-second spot on high-reach stations. The new Christmas campaign "Das schönste Geschenk" also includes online communication, social media communication and out-of-home placements. The spot was produced by the DDB Group. (Media: Mindshare, Frankfurt; Media social: emetriq, Hamburg). The film is accompanied by a bespoke rendition of the legendary “I Only Want to Be With You” by award winning singer-songwriter Birdy. The lyrics of the song capture the lead character’s yearning to see his family, while the musical arrangement reflect his anticipation for Christmas to finally arrive. The track of Leland Music is now available on Spotify.

FS "Many could not spend last Christmas with the people they love due to pandemic. More than ever, people are once again longing for a carefree celebration with their loved ones," said Ulrich Klenke, brand manager at Deutsche Telekom. "It is important for us to continue to show solidarity with society. Because the Corona situation challenges us all. Our goal is for the T to be a clear beacon for people in line with our brand essence - in all our markets."

Telekom knows what children want

Telekom wants to spread confidence with its Christmas campaign. And with the emotive spot, it hits the nerve of the time: Together with KB&B, an agency specializing in children's surveys, the company asked elementary school students between the ages of 6 and 10 about their wishes. After the anticipation of presents, the family aspect predominates. 58 percent are particularly looking forward to being together with the whole family again at Christmas. Three quarters write a wish list. And if the kids only had one wish, 64 percent would forego presents in favor of something close to their hearts: The biggest wish here is for the Corona pandemic to end (41percent), followed directly by the wish to spend time with family (28 percent). And in third place comes the wish that no child has to live in poverty anymore (8 percent).

Deutsche Telekom gives away 100 GB data volume

The company is making December a very special #DABEI time. Telekom is giving its mobile customers 100 GB of data volume on the best network and all Internet customers a month of MagentaTV for watching TV together, redeemable in the MeinMagenta app. In this way, families can be close to each other during Advent and enjoy the festive season even more. Christian Loefert, Head of Communications and Sales Marketing at Telekom, explains: "We want to support people. Especially now in the run-up to Christmas, when the longing for closeness and connection is particularly strong. We are making this clear with our new Christmas campaign and our free offers." At www.telekom.de/meinmagenta-app there is further information.

*Research source: KB&B, survey of around 500 children aged 6 to 10 in November 2021.

Credits

Kreation: DDB Group

Media agencies: mindshare und emetriq

Song: Birdy “I Only Want To Be With You”

Label: Leland Music



TV Spot on Youtube “Der schönste Wunsch“

Visuals

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