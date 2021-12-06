No more paperwork: Telekom offers Adobe Sign for electronic signature

Deutsche Telekom declared war on paperwork. For legally compliant digital processes, it now offers small and medium-sized companies electronic signatures with Adobe Sign. The solution is now available in the Telekom Cloud Portal . Regardless of location and device, customers can use Adobe Sign to manage, send, and archive legally signed documents - replacing tedious paper-based processes.

Telekom has the ideal solution for small and medium-sized businesses with Adobe Sign Small Business. As a service from the cloud, it always ensures that users have the latest version with all performance features at their disposal. With the help of standardized connectors, it can be easily integrated into existing IT systems. This applies, for example, to Microsoft 365 and Office 365.

Adobe Sign is suitable for managing almost all processes in a company: Sales, Legal, Purchasing, Human Resources, Marketing and Product Management, Finance, Operations, and Facilities Management. "A process that drags on for weeks with documents on paper, emails, database entries and so on, we can speed up immensely with Adobe Sign. And it's absolutely legally compliant!" emphasized Michael Müller-Berg, responsible for partner management at Telekom Deutschland.

Christoph Kull, Managing Director & Vice President Adobe Central Europe, added: „With Adobe Sign Deutsche Telekom sets a benchmark in delivering great service. Seamless customer interaction along the entire customer journey is a key differentiator and digital signatures are definitely a part of a successful state-of-the-art customer experience. Adobe Sign is fast, incredibly easy, and customers love it.”

The benefits of Adobe Sign at a glance

Complies with legal requirements (EU Regulation on Electronic Identification and Trust Services, eIDAS)

Workflows can be mapped individually

Secure access to documents

Turnkey integration via up to 350 connectors

Simple operation via app, independent of the end device

34 language versions.

The solution costs €249 per year and user, including 150 transactions.

More information here .

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