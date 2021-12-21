T-Systems MMS supports Polkadot blockchain ecosystem

Deutsche Telekom subsidiary T-Systems MMS will use its infrastructure to participate the public blockchain network Polkadot as a validator. In addition, T-Systems MMS has acquired DOT tokens, and supports interoperability between decentralized blockchain networks. DOT, the native token of the Polkadot network, is one of the largest cryptocurrencies in the world.

Polkadot aims to solve the lack of interoperability between blockchains, which today are typically data silos. To do so, Polkadot’s relay chain, the central chain of Polkadot, coordinates the interactions between different parallel networks, called parachains. By participating in the Polkadot network as a validator, T Systems MMS supports the secure and trustworthy exchange of messages between independent blockchains.

For the provision and secure operation of the infrastructure, the Deutsche Telekom subsidiary will use the Open Telekom Cloud. It meets the strict requirements for security and compliance in the European legal framework. The independence of the Open Telekom Cloud supports the decentralization and thus the resilience of the blockchain network.

"As Deutsche Telekom, we have always supported the collaboration of people and companies, now also with decentralized technologies. Polkadot is a heterogeneous, multi-chain network allowing various blockchains of different characteristics to perform arbitrary, cross-chain communication under shared security. We fully believe in this future vision of a connected world," says Dr. Andreas Dittrich, Head of the Blockchain Solutions Center at T-Systems MMS.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance

About T-Systems: T-Systems company profile

About T-Systems MMS: T-Systems MMS company profile

About Polkadot