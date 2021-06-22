Andreessen Horowitz delegates CELO to T-Systems MMS.



Deutsche Telekom delegates (also known as ‘staking’) its CELO to the validators of T-Systems MMS. The private American venture capital fund Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) also delegates CELO native assets to T-Systems MMS validator group. By operating validators, T-Systems MMS contributes to the infrastructure of the Celo Blockchain network. For this purpose, the Deutsche Telekom subsidiary uses the Open Telekom Cloud , which meets the strictest security and compliance requirements.

“Electing a diverse set of globally distributed validators is critical to maintaining a blockchain network that is secure and technically robust,” said Katie Haun, general partner at Andreessen Horowitz. “We partnered with Deutsche Telekom because their incentives align with Celo’s vision of building a global payment platform that can be used by anyone with just a mobile phone.”

"After Chainlink and Flow, Celo is the third public blockchain network that we actively support with infrastructure. Celo's vision to create a global payment solution for mobile users inspires us and we are proud to be part of this vision’s development," says Dr Andreas Dittrich, Head of the Blockchain Solutions Center at T-Systems MMS. "Public blockchains are the future of value-based collaboration. Our strategic cooperation with a16z and their significant investment in Celo reinforces our ambition to actively shape this future."