T-Systems sets standard for cloud migration.

T-Systems bundles methods and processes for cloud migration, setting a new standard for digitalizing enterprises. The today presented Cloud Migration Framework (CMF) provides business customers with access to the joint expertise of T-Systems’ transformation experts, agile methods, and highly automated processes.

“The Cloud Migration Framework is more than a toolkit for cloud migration,” explained Adel Al-Saleh, member of the Deutsche Telekom Board of Management and T-Systems CEO, at the “Accelerate Digital Now” digital congress. “It lies at the heart of our new strategy ‘Public Cloud First’. We have developed an integrated value chain from strategy to final operations of cloud environments. With flexibility for clients to adjust it to their business reality. This value chain helps our clients leverage cloud innovation to the full extent.”

Three-phase model

The CMF comprises three phases. Strategy consulting and assessment of the existing IT landscape (Cloud Assessment) comes first. Migration preparation (Cloud Mobilization) follows in phase 2. Here, applications, systems, the IT organization and its workforce are got into shape for the cloud. Phase 3 involves migrating workloads, including necessary modernizations (Cloud Migration & Modernization).

“Our experience and feedback from our clients has shown just how crucial it is to get the entire IT organization’s workforce onboard as you move to the cloud,” said Al-Saleh, “because without culture change, moving away from classic IT operation toward the flexible, highly innovative cloud, many advantages of the cloud go to waste.”

T-Systems also supports enterprises after cloud migration. The service provider’s Managed Cloud Services cover not just regular operation. The T Systems’ experts continually integrate innovation and enhancements during ongoing operation (DevOps). T-Systems adopts the “Security by Design” approach. This involves considering data security and compliance from the outset during migration to the public cloud and development of cloud-native solutions. Deutsche Telekom’s extensive security standards underpin the Managed Cloud Services, which are also governed by European law (EU General Data Protection Regulation). Furthermore, Deutsche Telekom protects its network with its own state-of-the-art Security Operations Center.

Integral approach for the multi cloud

The integral transformation approach offers enterprises the following benefits:

Uniform tool set and framework for entire cloud rollout;

Highly automated, standardized approach for all hyperscalers

Combination of cloud adoption frameworks from hyperscalers and best practices from T-Systems;

Support for DevOps and Managed Cloud Services;

Contract governed by German and European law based on Deutsche Telekom’s high security standards.

The CMF’s modular design provides customers with the perfect entry point depending on how far their enterprise is along the cloud migration journey. T Systems has more than 3,000 cloud architects and experts. The company works together closely with major cloud platform providers such as Microsoft, AWS, and Google Cloud. The cloud ecosystem also includes VMware Cloud on AWS, the Open Telekom Cloud, along with Software as a Service and Platforms as a Service (SaaS, PaaS). In addition, Deutsche Telekom’s business customer arm has an extensive broadband network that offers enterprises a high-speed, reliable connection to the cloud. T-Systems has been helping business customers worldwide migrate to the cloud for over twelve years. Its customer base includes multinational corporations such as Shell or Daimler, as well as small and midsize enterprises.

About Deutsche Telekom: Companyprofile

About T-Systems: T-Systems company profile