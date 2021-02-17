T-Systems announces its Business Transformation Packages to support RISE with SAP

T-Systems today announced its qualification to offer transformation packages based on multi-cloud landscapes in support of RISE with SAP, SAP’s newest offering that brings together what customers need to transform their business, helping customers take their business-critical elements into the cloud, accelerating their digital transformation and value realization of their investments in their journey to an intelligent enterprise.



T-Systems and SAP are working closely together to help customers transform their business, improve transparency, become more resilient, improve experience, innovate and digitalize their business processes. T-Systems is ready to deliver critical value added-services that can accelerate the journey to an intelligent enterprise with RISE with SAP.



Both partners have been closely collaborating for about 20 years, providing customers around the globe and from all industries with sophisticated end-to-end SAP® services. Together, they took the journey across on-prem services to private cloud environments to comprehensive public and multi-cloud landscapes. T-Systems is also strongly engaged in the digital transformation of customers supporting them in adopting new business models, always listening closely to the clients’ needs and optimizing their business value over the whole stack based on their individual requirements.

Seamless ecosystem

Taking the next step with RISE with SAP, T-Systems supports clients with consulting, transformation, implementation, integration, DevOps and application management & modernization (AMM) services. This also includes the migration that is necessary to move to RISE with SAP. The clients profit from T-Systems’ long-lasting experience with complex migrations, also on global scale. Furthermore, T-Systems acts as multi-cloud orchestrator for heterogeneous SAP landscapes including non-SAP systems leveraging its recently expanded partnerships with Microsoft and AWS. This provides a seamless ecosystem, and reduced risk and complexity for new and existing customers.

Regarding industry expertise, T-Systems’ cloud and SAP experts managed countless projects for clients in various industries, for example in the automotive, manufacturing, transport industries and the public sector. This includes the transformation based on SAP software for BR Matozinhos, a Brazilian foundry.

“We are committed to a successful outcome each time we engage in a customer’s transformation journey to the cloud with SAP S/4HANA,” stated Elena Ordoñez del Campo, Head of T-Systems’ SAP business. “We are a proud partner qualified for RISE with SAP. And we will work together with SAP from the start to address a customer’s unique needs and customer success.”

Additionally, a joint transformation team from Deutsche Telekom IT, T-Systems and SAP have started working on a pilot project to evaluate a partial migration of Deutsche Telekom’s SAP landscape to a new SAP S/4HANA® environment. according to the methods and principles of RISE with SAP.

“The RISE with SAP offering helps simplify and accelerate our customers’ move to the cloud and will help deliver continuous innovation throughout their journey to become an intelligent enterprise,” said Dr. Uwe Grigoleit, senior vice president and general manager, SAP S/4HANA, SAP. “Together with our strong ecosystem, we will help customers chart a course for their business transformation.”

With the support of SAP partners, RISE with SAP provides customers with a holistic and cohesive experience with SAP applications by delivering a complete and comprehensive business transformation as a service to help customers in their transition to an intelligent enterprise.

T-Systems is global platinum partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it has access to tools, training, resources and benefits that partners need to deliver the solutions and services customers demand.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance

About T-Systems: T-Systems company profile



