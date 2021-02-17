Telekom offers protective shield for connected machines

Cyberattacks on businesses continue to rise. Telekom's Security Operations Center (SOC) keeps an eye on several million attacks on companies every day. In an emergency, the security experts intervene. Until now, the main targets have been the corporate network and IT.

Now, connected machines are being targeted by hackers. A new Telekom offer provides protection. Magenta Industrial Security spans an umbrella over business control systems.

Deutsche Telekom Security CEO Thomas Fetten says: "Direct attacks on systems bring production to a standstill. Hackers continue to steal business-critical data from machines as well as companies' intellectual property. This is what we secure our customers against."

Machines are longlived. Their software is difficult to update. That's why around a third use outdated versions of Windows, for example. These no longer receive support. Accordingly, they offer gaps for attackers. At the same time, different teams are often responsible for machines and IT in companies. This makes it difficult to take a comprehensive view of attacks.

Integrated SOC protects connected machines and corporate IT

Telekom Security advises companies on protecting the connected worlds of technology. The Group's security division offers businesses an integrated SOC for machines and IT. All security information flows together there. The cyber experts use special software for defense. Telekom also counters security incidents with artificial intelligence. For countermeasures, the Group continues to use the knowledge of its own SOCs. Telekom operates an international network of such centers. They protect Telekom and customer systems against the latest attack tactics.

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