Test result “secure”: Telekom protects the smart home

Protection and security are of central importance in the networked home. With Telekom's offerings, smart home fans play it safe. This is confirmed by the latest security check by the independent IT experts from AV-TEST. Both the smart home central control unit and the alternative router impress in terms of data protection and security. After extensive testing, the devices were once again awarded the "Approved Smart Home Product" certificate (01/2021). The tests examined how securely the networked home can be operated with Home Base 2, Speedport Smart 3 and the Magenta SmartHome app.

Home Base 2 serves as the central control unit in the smart home. It connects devices of different brands and several wireless standards with each other. The Speedport Smart 3 is a WLAN router with integrated Smart Home function and can be used as an alternative to the Home Base.

Security measures put to the test

AV-TEST's security check shows that the Smart Home products protect well against potential hacker attacks. All relevant connections are encrypted and well secured. It is thus not possible to read or manipulate the data. This also prevents third parties from intercepting the data. Telekom customers are also well protected if hackers try to influence the data traffic. With Telekom's Magenta SmartHome products, protection can be relied on.

The tested devices and the mobile app versions meet all the requirements of AV-TEST certification. Magenta SmartHome has thus received the certificate for the seventh time in a row. For the Speedport Smart 3 router, it was the second security test of this kind.

Security and data protection always in the foreground

Protecting customer data is a top priority at Telekom. Regular and automatic firmware updates for smart home devices and routers have therefore been part of the proven protection concept for many years. Encrypted connections are standard and prevent manipulation by external parties. This keeps customers well protected against new threats from the network.

According to AV-Test, the privacy statement and the handling of customer data are exemplary. Telekom provides very transparent and detailed information on topics relevant to data protection. It also processes the data in Germany or other European countries. This means that the strict European data protection requirements apply. In addition, only the data that is important for operations is processed. Telekom thus consistently follows the principle of data economy.

The latest AV-TEST shows: Customers are on the safe side with Telekom's offer.

For more information on Magenta SmartHome, visit www.smarthome.de . Details of the test can be found here .

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