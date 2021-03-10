Envision Digital partners with Deutsche Telekom to deliver a charging solution for electric vehicles in Germany

Deutsche Telekom AG and Envision Digital today announced their partnership to deliver a charging solution for electric vehicles (EVs) in Germany. The new solution, which enables EV drivers to charge their cars quickly at private parking spaces, is based on Envision Digital’s all-in-one package “Charging by EnOSTM” and combines hardware, software, installation, and an electricity tariff with 100 % green energy.

Where necessary, installation can be provided by Deutsche Telekom engineers, who are also responsible for service. Deutsche Telekom also provides the SIM card and IP-VPN solution. This virtual private network protects the data, e.g., when it is transferred to Envision’s AIoT (artificial intelligence of things) software. The software analyzes the charging point data and optimizes it using algorithms.

The smart 11kW charger is no bigger than a briefcase and can easily be attached to a wall. It charges the car five times faster than a conventional power socket and prevents overloading. The user can also use a smartphone app, which not only provides security authentication, but also up-to-date statistics on the charging process and green energy consumption.

The charger communicates with the EnOSTM AIoT platform via the wireless network. EnOS stands for Energy Operating System and is a platform that links up around 70 million IoT (Internet of Things) sensors worldwide, enabling lasting energy efficiency gains.

“Public policy in Germany is pushing electromobility. That is creating big incentives to purchase an EV and invest in private charging stations, and is also reinforcing Germany’s standing as one of the leading countries in supporting e-mobility to achieve a sustainable lifestyle,” says Sylvie Ouziel, International President, Envision Digital. “Envision Digital focuses on charging solutions for individuals and fleets. Many EV owners are looking for the convenience of charging their vehicles where they sleep, work, and enjoy leisure activities. Charging by EnOS, supported by Deutsche Telekom, will bolster the number of charging points at our real-life destinations.”

Installation at clearly defined prices and electricity packages to match your driving profile

The solution can be ordered by filling in an online questionnaire. Package prices are available for installation and billing. As the online questionnaire is not specific enough to adequately reflect some customers’ home environments, the interested customers can book a preliminary visit with a Deutsche Telekom engineer. The engineer assesses the situation on site to create a basis for a tailor-made offer.

The rate packages for the charging box depend on the kilometers driven and range from “leisure-time drivers” to “frequent drivers.” The cheapest monthly package costs 36.90 euros and includes the basic charge, service, and 100 kWh.

“Deutsche Telekom provides the connection to the IoT platform as well as on-site service, and secure connectivity,” explains Hagen Rickmann, who is in charge of business customers at Telekom Deutschland GmbH. “We are thus able to complement public e-charging with a solution for private households. And, in Envision Digital, we found the perfect partner for best-in-class green technology.”

Homeowners, landlords, and tenants can apply to Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW), a German state-owned development bank, for a 900 euro subsidy. Envision Digital’s solutions meets all the requirements for a subsidy, including easy and transparent rate packages for green electricity from the very first second after activation.

Germany, an EV pioneer

Electric vehicles are enjoying a boom in Germany, with registrations of new EVs reaching 194,163 in 2020, up 206.8 percent (source: German Federal Motor Transport Authority).

“One of the most hotly debated topics with e-mobility is charging infrastructure. Depending on the study that is being referenced, up to 50 percent of participants are concerned about charging issues,” says Drazen Nikolic, Managing Director of Envision Digital Deutschland. “We offer an option to charge your car where you usually park it – at home. By creating a sufficient number of charging points, we are making a key contribution to the breakthrough of environmentally-friendly mobility.”

For more information about the Charging by EnOS bundle, including the charger specifications, installation process, and rate packages, please visit:

https://www.envision-digital.de

About Envision Digital:

Envision Digital is focused on bringing technology solutions to the sustainability challenge. Its world-class AIoT technology helps governments and companies across the world accelerate progress toward a net zero future and improve their citizens’ quality of life. Having established itself as a leading solutions provider for intelligent renewable energy generation, consumption efficiency and smart and flexible storage, it has extended its capabilities beyond energy to enable and optimize applications – notably in smart cities, smart buildings and estates, smart plants, smart infrastructures, and e-mobility.



EnOS™, Envision Digital’s proprietary AIoT operating system, connects and manages more than 100 million smart devices and 200 gigawatts of energy assets globally, while its growing ecosystem of more than 350 customers and partners spans 10 industries and includes Accenture, Amazon Web Services, GovTech Singapore, Keppel Corporation, Microsoft, Nissan, PTT, Sonnen, Solarvest, and Total. The company has close to 700 employees and 12 offices across China, France, Japan, Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its headquarters is in Singapore.

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