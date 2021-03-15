Telekom celebrates 20 years of Electronic Beats

Happy Birthday, Telekom Electronic Beats! Virtually no other brand initiative has had such lasting, influential involvement in music culture as Electronic Beats over the past 20 years. Deutsche Telekom succeeded in establishing a central platform for electronic music culture in the form of this international program. It is now publishing a book to mark the initiative's 20th birthday, with contributions from Billie Eilish, Bryan Ferry, Lars Eidinger, and many more. A digital content campaign is also being launched to mark the anniversary.

"With Telekom Electronic Beats, we have been leading the way fearlessly for the last two decades. We have shown fresh ways of thinking and have set trends," explains Ralf Lülsdorf, International Market Communications at Deutsche Telekom. "By collaborating with global stars such as Billie Eilish, Depeche Mode, Grace Jones, and Gorillaz, as well as highly promising newcomers, we have created valuable social experiences."

Many brands have come to realize over time that pop culture and music reach people and inspire them to act. Very few have been able to develop a long-term relationship. Virtually no other brand initiative has had such lasting, influential involvement in music culture as Telekom Electronic Beats over the past 20 years.

Telekom is now bringing out a book to mark the anniversary. It is entitled "Electronic Beats" to match the name of the program. The book looks at the development of pop and club culture, brands, technologies, and digital spaces. Contributions from Billie Eilish, Bryan Ferry, Lars Eidinger, Honey Dijon, and many more underscore the significance of pop culture for society. They make it clear to what extent music can connect people. "Electronic Beats" is being published in German by Blumenbar/Aufbau Verlag, with creative art direction by Meiré und Meiré, Cologne. The 304-page book is out now, priced at 34 euros.

The commemorative book is part of a digital content campaign over several months. It is mainly taking place at www.electronicbeats.net/20years .Deutsche Telekom will be using its music program to shine a light on an eventful period, look at the here and now, and explore future trends. It will be creating immersive experiences and showing multimedia content from the Electronic Beats archive.

About Telekom Electronic Beats

Telekom Electronic Beats is Deutsche Telekom's international music program. For 20 years now, it has encompassed digital activities and live events in Europe. In addition to its own podcast series, www.electronicbeats.net offers daily features, interviews, and concert recordings from pop culture. EB.TV is one of the best known video magazines in electronic music. With fresh documents, artist contributions, and tech talks on YouTube plus regular Clubhouse chats, the format is a must-have for all music fans.

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