IoT Boost: The network, the cloud, and the connectivity platform

Deutsche Telekom and 1NCE, Carrier with clear focus on low bandwidth IoT connectivity, are collaborating with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to simplify the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for enterprises. The new zero touch integration service makes sure that devices are connected quickly to the worldwide IoT network of Deutsche Telekom and up and running easily through an automated device onboarding onto AWS. This is designed to rapidly reduce the complexity for customers by enabling them to easily set up and run their IoT solutions.

Plug & Play IoT starts with Zero Touch Integration

This is achieved by automatizing the complete integration of IoT applications into the customers solutions environment. Everything that was previously associated with a lot of manual effort and huge complexity, especially in the mass rollout of applications, can now be done automatically.



Secure identification of devices and registration into the cloud environment

The implementation of corresponding data protocols for each individual use case

The SIM card itself is being used as the authentication entity, fully automatizing the authentication and onboarding process of the device.

In addition, the use of leaner protocols such as UDP, CoAP in combination with AWS is enabled. This is especially important in the field of Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) communication where lean protocols are mandatory.

“The Internet of Things is an important topic for our customers mastering their digitalization journey. The implementation of IoT needs to be easier and customer centric,” says Hagen Rickmann, responsible for Telekom Deutschland’s operations with business customers. “The seamless connection of IoT networks and the cloud will support this”.

Alexander P. Sator, CEO of 1NCE adds: “Customers expect more than just IoT connectivity nowadays. They want to keep their focus on their own product, instead of how to get it up and running in a modern cloud environment. By combining our individual expertise and precisely coordinating it, we are now moving another big step forward in further reducing the complexity of IoT product development itself.”

“Our customers are looking to solve real world problems using IoT as an enabler and need maximum flexibility on the connectivity side to do it,” said Michael MacKenzie, General Manager of IoT Connectivity and Control Services, AWS. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Deutsche Telekom and 1NCE to bring pre-validated AWS IoT Solutions that combine our secure and reliable infrastructure with the reach of 5G to allow our customers to innovate faster and focus on the main job of creating business value.”

Reducing complexity in the Internet of Things

How the IoT network and cloud capabilities of Deutsche Telekom, AWS, and 1NCE can help business customers to develop, rollout, and scale IoT applications, is demonstrated by numerous applications across all industries.

“When developing solutions for the IoT, time is of the essence”, says Henry Schlag, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Embever . The IoT solution provider uses 1NCE connectivity in combination with AWS Infrastructure to offer their customers a drastically improved time-to-market. Together with OEM PowerTech Converter (PTC) Embever has developed a remote monitoring solution, which equips metros and trams with its technology in over 20 countries worldwide. The smart power converters do not only function as the onboard power supply system but also allow for real-time insights into the electrical system.

PI Labs realizes innovations from conception to industrialized solutions in the areas of digitalization, IoT and telematics. "The collaboration with Deutsche Telekom and AWS leads to real digital added value," says Markus Jungermann, Managing Director of PI Labs GmbH . "Our customers benefit from this very directly: We are highly flexible, can respond to their wishes completely individually and can scale our solutions optimally."

Arne Stehnken, Chief Financial Officer at Sharemac states: “Our holistic solutions for construction site management work best when cooperating with strong partners such as Deutsche Telekom and 1NCE – best network and connectivity are crucial to make every day work more efficient to our customers.”

Learn more at Telekom Tech Grounds stage presentation “Seamless IoT, simple as a click“ of Hagen Rickmann, Director Business Customers at Telekom Deutschland, 1NCE CEO Alexander P. Sator and Michael MacKenzie, General Manager of IoT Connectivity and Control Services, AWS.

For more information about Deutsche Telekom’s IoT services, please visit iot.telekom.com

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