Telekom stands for "Diversity United”

FOTOSHOW Deutsche Telekom will be represented at Diversity United with as many as thirteen artists from the Art Collection Telekom. The Bonn-based Foundation for Art and Culture will be presenting its exhibition in hangars 2 and 3 at Berlin Tempelhof Airport from June 9, 2021. German Federal President and patron Frank-Walter Steinmeier will open the exhibition on June 8 with a tour. Tim Höttges, Chairman of the Board of Management at Deutsche Telekom, will also be taking part.

Diversity United is an exhibition with around 90 artists from 34 countries – a huge call for tolerance, freedom, and democracy. It demonstrates how we can benefit from pluralism, i.e., the recognition of and respect for different ideas and opinions. The exhibition shows the diversity and strength of the contemporary art scene in Europe. It aims to build bridges and encourage people to talk.

And Deutsche Telekom is helping by loaning objects from Sanja Iveković and Martina Vacheva. Many other artists from the Art Collection Telekom will also be represented at Berlin Tempelhof Airport: Pavel Brăila, Aleksandra Domanović, Petrit Halilaj, Šejla Kamerić, Eva Kot’átková, Roman Ondak, Dan Perjovschi, Agnieszka Polska, Slavs and Tatars, Nedko Solakov, and Nil Yalter.

For a long time, diversity has been a key element of Deutsche Telekom’s corporate culture. The multinational group is fully aware of the advantages intercultural diversity has to offer: everyone is given equal opportunities, irrespective of age, gender, sexual identity, nationality, origin, culture, and religion. This stance is also born from the European Union’s set of values: respect for human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, and the rule of law. Respecting human rights including the rights of people from minority groups is very important.

Art Collection Telekom aims to promote integration in Europe and focuses on contemporary art from Eastern and Southeastern Europe. Young artists are given special attention. Their art offers insights into the richness and diversity of the cultural region’s cultural and social trends. It encourages people to think, talk, understand better, and be tolerant. Since being founded in 2010, the use of digital tools in the creation of art as well as developments in the field of social media have been taken into consideration.

Further information is available at www.stiftungkunst.de/kultur/diversityunited and www.art-collection-telekom.com .

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