Google Cloud and T-Systems Jointly Accelerate Industry Innovations for the Public Cloud



T-Systems today announced it is going to extend its collaboration with Google Cloud to jointly innovate on end-to-end solutions for customers in key industries, including public sector, healthcare, the automotive industry, and public transport. By joining forces, both partners will help companies and government institutions in their digitization efforts by combining Google’s leading data solutions and portfolio of industry solutions with T-Systems’ footprint, deep expertise, and understanding of customer needs in strategic focus areas.

Customers will benefit from a broad range of scalable and production-ready solutions that accelerate both their journeys to the cloud and their overall digital transformations. In addition, T-Systems is now certified by Google Cloud as a managed services provider.

"The partnership with Google Cloud is an excellent fit with our strategy. Integrating the strength of Google Cloud’s leading capabilities, especially AI/ML, with our industry-specific solutions and know-how will bring significant value to our clients," explained Adel Al-Saleh, member of the Deutsche Telekom Board of Management and CEO of T-Systems. "While we’re currently focusing on the public sector, health, automotive, and public transport sectors, over time we will expand to other industries."

"We’re excited that we will combine T-Systems' industry expertise and vast consulting experience together with our leading capabilities in AI/ML, data analytics, and more, to solve joint customers’ most critical problems,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. “Customers are seeking a partner to not just ‘lift-and-shift’ applications to the cloud, but also to help them digitally transform – and that’s what this partnership with T-Systems will bring to the industry.”

Since announcing their partnership in 2020, Google Cloud and T-Systems have been working together to deliver solutions and managed services to help enterprise customers and public institutions digitally transform with the cloud. The certified managed services provider status will help T-Systems successfully deliver Google Cloud solutions. Moving forward, the joint focus will be on delivering customer value at scale by solving customer’s biggest challenges in their respective industries to drive business transformation through data-powered innovation.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom company profile

About T-Systems: T-Systems company profile