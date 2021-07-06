Dr. Marie von der Groeben will be leading Group Compliance Management and will become Chief Compliance Officer of Deutsche Telekom

Before she had worked for more than six years in the compliance unit of MAN SE; starting in 2011 she led the unit “Compliance Awareness & Prevention”. She started her professional career in 2004 at the law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer as lawyer in the “Corporate Litigation” area.

Marie von der Groeben studied law in Göttingen and Würzburg and received her doctorate from the University of Jena. She completed her legal clerkship in Berlin.

At Deutsche Telekom, she will report to Dr. Claudia Junker, responsible for Law & Integrity at Deutsche Telekom and Executive Vice President: “I am very much looking forward to working with Marie von der Groeben. I respect her both as a person and as a professional. She enjoys an excellent reputation and can look back on more than ten years of experience in the field of compliance.“

Marie von der Groeben: "It is an honor for me to be able to take on such a responsible task at such a renowned company as Deutsche Telekom. The company is exciting and so is the market – I am looking forward to the new task."

Birgit Bohle, Board member for Human Resources and Legal Affairs: “At Deutsche Telekom, the Chief Compliance Officer has always played a key role in maintaining and further developing our compliance management system as well as a value-oriented corporate culture. I am pleased that we have been able to win Dr. Marie von der Groeben as a recognized expert with international experience.”

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance