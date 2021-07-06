Manuela Mackert leaves Deutsche Telekom

Manuela Mackert initially took on management and leadership roles in HR, where, among other things, she established the global Employee Relations Management and successfully implemented M&A projects and restructurings in the Group.

Since July 2010 Mackert held the position Chief Compliance Officer. She further developed the compliance strategy and shaped the compliance culture of the company. Her many years of successful activities as Compliance manager included in particular the business-oriented compliance with the support of Group-relevant transformations. Furthermore, she was in charge of the ethical handling of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and she has been a leader in initiating the value orientation of the Group’s culture.

Tim Höttges, Chief Executive Officer Deutsche Telekom AG: “Manuela Mackert has led the important Compliance unit of Deutsche Telekom with sustainable great success and positioned it for the future. Her high professional and personal qualifications, which have always been fully appreciated within the Group, were decisive prerequisites for this. I very much regret the departure of Manuela Mackert, thank her for exemplary commitment and wish her all the very best for her professional and personal future.”

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance