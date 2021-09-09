GreenMagenta: Deutsche Telekom labels A Good products with its sustainability label

Deutsche Telekom takes its responsibility for the environment and society seriously. This is demonstrated by more and more green and sustainable products. From September 9, the product range will include a compostable cell phone case, the world's first climate-positive notebook and a ballpoint pen made from meadow grass. All three products carry the new #GreenMagenta sustainability label.

Recyclable cell phone cover made from flaxseed

The A Good model is the first cell phone case with the #GreenMagenta label in Deutsche Telekom's range of accessories. It is made of flaxseed granules, a waste product of flaxseed cultivation. This makes it 100 percent compostable. A Good sources the raw material regionally from local farmers in Sweden. Production also takes place in Swedish factories.

The packaging is made from recycled paper and is 100 percent plastic-free. A Good minimizes transport distances and offsets transport emissions. If the cell phone cover is no longer usable, it can be recycled. Customers can send their old cover to A Good. The company returns it to the materials cycle and recycles it completely.

The cover is available in various colors for many popular models in Telekom stores and online. The price ranges from EUR 29.95 to EUR 34.95.

Deutsche Telekom offers long-lasting congratulations

Starting in September, selected Deutsche Telekom customers will receive the world's first climate-positive notebook together with a sustainable ballpoint pen to mark their birthday. The DIN A5 notebook from A Good is compostable and made of stone paper. The company produces it without using water, clearing forests or chemicals. It is water- and tear-resistant as well as crease-resistant and, thanks to smooth pages, provides a pleasant writing experience.

The refillable ballpoint pen with soy ink is included in the package. Its casing is made from a mixture of regional meadow grass and a small amount of recycled, BPA-free plastic. Thanks to its ergonomic shape, the pen fits comfortably in the hand.

Both products will also be available in Telekom Shops and online from October 1. The notebook is available for a price of 23 euros, the ballpoint pen for 5 euros.

A Good: A good partner for Deutsche Telekom

With A Good, Telekom gains an authentic retail partner for its sustainable range. The Swedish company has a negative carbon footprint and relies on a local supply chain and domestic raw materials. A Good also donates four percent of sales to social and sustainable projects.

#GreenMagenta stands for sustainability

Telekom has been labeling products, services, measures and initiatives with #GreenMagenta since 2021. These make a positive contribution to climate protection and the responsible use of resources. These include, for example, the network with 100 percent electricity from renewable energies and the reuse of used smartphones. The Speedport Smart 4 is also the first router that Telekom has developed with sustainability aspects in mind.

Together with #GreenMagenta, Telekom introduced the #GoodMagenta label. This identifies projects, measures and initiatives with a positive contribution to social and societal challenges in the digital world. The new labels replace the previous "we care" label.

More info on #GreenMagenta is available at: https://www.green-magenta.com/en/

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