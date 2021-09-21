T-Systems: Measuring and managing sustainability

More and more companies are committing to sustainability. This means they face the challenge of putting their entire value chain to the test. T-Systems has developed a web-based solution for this purpose. "Syrah Sustainability" enables companies to keep track of all sustainability indicators. A user-friendly interface helps them record and evaluate the relevant data. The special feature: The dashboard solution is fully aligned with the United Nations' Agenda 2030 with its 17 sustainability goals.

Dashboard creates basis for sustainable action

T-Systems offers Syrah as a SaaS (Software as a Service) model for the private and public sectors. In a consulting phase, customers learn about the data needed for a sustainability analysis. And how they can find it at their company. A standard catalog lists 80 to 100 indicators. The dashboard brings together data from many sources. At the push of a button, it provides a data history with trends and target values. The analysis shows where customers need to make improvements. And as the analysis progresses, it can be used to monitor which sustainability measures are taking effect. The dashboard also allows a comparison with data from other companies and regions. This provides a basis for targeted action.

Adel Al-Saleh, member of the Deutsche Telekom Board of Management and Managing Director of T-Systems, said: "Sustainability is becoming more and more of a focus - for our customers as well as for us. We have a responsibility to solve the climate challenges together. This requires transparency about the ecological footprint we leave behind today and where we need to take action. With Syrah, we bring structure to a complex system of many factors that determine our sustainability. "

In addition to T-Systems itself, two public sector customers in Spain are already using the solution.

Telekom committed to climate protection

The company has set itself the goal of becoming climate-neutral by 2040 at the latest. An important milestone has already been reached: since the beginning of 2021, the entire Telekom Group has sourced its electricity from exclusively renewable sources.

Telekom has been actively committed to climate protection since the 1990s. More information at https://www.telekom.com/en/corporate-responsibility .

Further solutions for business customers in the field of sustainability: https://www.t-systems.com/de/en/about-t-systems/in-focus/sustainability​​​​​​​ .

More information about the project in this video (in spanish).

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