Deutsche Telekom to offer new feature for Microsoft Teams telephony: Operator Connect simplifies administration of phone numbers

Microsoft is offering a new function worldwide for its virtual communications center Microsoft Teams: "Operator Connect". This capability has been in a preview phase since May 2021, and Deutsche Telekom customers are already using it.

Microsoft positions Teams as the central application for successful teamwork. For this purpose, Teams includes chat, video conferencing and collaboration and telephony capabilities. Teams users can make phone calls directly from the application using their existing landline number if desired - whether via laptop, smartphone, or tablet, at any time and any place.

With Operator Connect, telephony services can be managed directly in the Microsoft Teams admin center. Telekom customers import the phone numbers of their suitable business customer contract directly into Teams and quickly and conveniently assign them to their users in the Teams admin center.

Many Telekom customers have already had this function set up - mostly for test purposes or as a pilot with selected users. Today marks the start of the rollout - in Germany, initially exclusively for Telekom customers.

Find more information here .

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