Deutsche Telekom’s brand value at record level

Deutsche Telekom has joined the ranks of the most successful global players in the telecommunications industry, a development that is highlighted by its current brand value. Deutsche Telekom is currently one of the world’s most valuable brands with a brand value of 60.2 billion US dollars according to Brand Finance Global 500. This is an increase of 18 percent over the previous year (51.1 billion US dollars), marking a new record high once again.

“Economic and technological successes have enabled the Deutsche Telekom brand to continue developing successfully on a national and international level,” said Ulrich Klenke, Chief Brand Officer at Deutsche Telekom, underlining this positive trend. “The outstanding quality of our networks and products keeps people connected and demonstrates our innovativeness and capabilities in all of our markets. It gives everyone the chance to take advantage of the opportunities offered by digitalization.”

Deutsche Telekom brand among the top 20 in the world

The experts at Brand Finance list Deutsche Telekom as the most valuable telecommunications brand in Europe by far. According to the study, the Group has climbed to second place among the world’s telcos – behind Verizon and ahead of AT&T and China Mobile. It also ranks second among the world’s leading German companies behind Mercedes-Benz. The most valuable brand worldwide is Apple, beating out Amazon and Google. Experts ranked Deutsche Telekom 17th in the overall ranking.

Every year, Brand Finance determines which brands are the most valuable in the world. The British consultancy puts this significant increase in Deutsche Telekom’s brand value down to the positive economic and technological development. This is primarily attributable to the successful course of business and high customer growth, especially in the United States. In addition, the Group was again able to score points with sustainable investments in network quality, digital technologies, and customer service, which lent the brand an additional dynamic. Deutsche Telekom is also set to develop new revenue prospects thanks to its rapid progress in the rollout of 5G mobile technology and its fiber-optic networks.

Brand Finance Global 500

Brand Finance compiles the ranking of the most valuable brands in the world by brand value in US dollars. The brand values are calculated on the basis of the license fees a company would have to pay if it did not own the brand. In addition to the brand value, each of the 500 brands is assigned a brand rating. Modeled on the credit rating, this value represents a benchmark of the strengths, risks, and potentials of a brand compared to its competitors. Those interested can find out more about the “Brand Finance Global 500” report at www.brandfinance.com .

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance