T-Systems brings MAN Energy Solutions into the cloud

T-Systems is migrating MAN Energy Solutions' entire IT infrastructure and will operate it in the cloud: Telekom's IT service provider is transferring the SAP base system and SAP applications to the Microsoft Azure public cloud. T-Systems will also transfer and support various other applications to the public or hybrid cloud as required. In this way, the provider of solutions for the decarbonization of shipping, the energy sector and industry is creating a flexible and scalable IT organization for its 14,000 employees at more than 100 international locations.

"MAN Energy Solutions' IT organization is undergoing a technological transition to meet the huge demands that come with the company's growing decarbonization and digitization portfolio," said Ireneus Tomczyk, Group IT CIO at MAN Energy Solutions. "We achieve the flexibility and scalability required for this by fully migrating our IT infrastructure to the public or hybrid cloud and integrating the experience and scalable capacity of our partner T-Systems. Close collaboration between MAN Energy Solutions IT and T-Systems based on agile methods is required to enable this integration."

"T-Systems is an independent multi-cloud service provider with a great deal of experience," explained Adel Al-Saleh, member of the Telekom Board of Management and CEO of T-Systems. "That's why we can tailor cloud solutions for any workload individually to each customer – private cloud, public cloud and hybrid cloud. We use the Google, AWS and Azure hyper-scalers as well as our Open Telekom Cloud and our Private Future Cloud Infrastructure based on VMware. T-Systems offers everything from a single source: from cloud migration to SAP development and operation to application management services."

The building blocks in detail

T-Systems' solution is based on four building blocks for infrastructure and services: an on-premise private cloud and public cloud managed services, as well as SAP managed service in the public cloud and services for non-SAP applications. In addition, T-Systems provides operation and management of the applications as well as an overarching service management and governance structure.

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