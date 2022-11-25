Emotional Telekom Christmas message: “How are you?”

Christmas spot

On 27 November, Deutsche Telekom launches its Christmas campaign “How are You?” starts in Germany. It aims to encourage people to take better care of each other. "Make sure everyone is doing well!" is the overarching message of the campaign, which is running in parallel in nine European countries. Telekom mobile customers can also look forward to an early Christmas present: 100 GB data volume free of charge and at their disposal.

"We want all people to be connected to each other in the best possible way. Social cohesion is the cement that keeps our society worth living in," says Ulrich Klenke, Chief Brand Officer at Deutsche Telekom. "Many of us have had a tough year. More than ever, people are worried about the future. Especially now it is important to listen to each other and be there for each other. Let's make sure together that everyone is doing well. That's what our Christmas campaign raises awareness about."

“How are you?” encourages and connects

The question “How are you?” is not an empty phrase. It is an offer to share one's burden with others. And to show your loved ones how important they are. At the end of another year marked by uncertainty and difficult times for many, it has never been more important to check in on those close to you. There is great positive power in the simple question “How are you?”. The campaign developed by adam&eveBERLIN wants to encourage people to reach out to each other, to listen to each other and to be there for each other even in difficult times. The moving Christmas spot will be promoting this open exchange with each other in Germany from next Sunday: "We connect you so that you can be there for each other".

The camera accompanies a teacher through his day. There is an Advent atmosphere. The teacher cares for everyone: he pays equal attention to his pupils and colleagues. He has an open ear and a kind word ready for everyone. Only nobody asks him how he is. Even at home, there is only a cat waiting for him. But then a colleague calls, asks: “How are you?” and brings a smile to his face. The moment of genuine connection lets the emotional burden fall from his shoulders.

Telekom Christmas spot runs in 9 European countries

The adam&eveBERLIN campaign is running in 9 countries, including Germany, Croatia, Montenegro, Northern Macedonia, Austria, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. The spot will be broadcast as 90-, 60-, 40-, 30-second spots on high-reach TV stations in the respective countries. Further components of the campaign are locally adapted advertising materials for print and digital media.

SA

100 GB data volume extra for mobile customers

As part of its MAGENTA MOMENTS customer program, Telekom also has a data gift up its sleeve: in the period from 01.12.22-07.12.22, customers can book 100 GB free of charge and at their own disposal in the MeinMagenta app. At the same time, the extra data volume will be advertised with a tag-on in a 30-second Christmas spot.

Christian Loefert, Head of Marketing Communications, Training and Mobile Terminals at Telekom Deutschland explains: "With the 100 GB extra data volume, we are facilitating digital connectivity across our networks. Let's take the time now to pay more attention to each other. Let's also meet our counterpart with an open ear digitally by giving the question 'How are you?" a serious meaning and anchoring it in our conversation culture."

Those who do not yet have the free MeinMagenta app can download it from the Apple App Store as well as Google Play Store. The free gift can only be booked from 1 to 7 December 2022 via MAGENTA MOMENTS in the MeinMagenta app. Unused data volume will expire on 31 December 2022.

MAGENTA MOMENTS is Telekom's new loyalty programme. a personal thank you for loyal customers, with access to exclusive benefits and unique Megastar events, for very personal moments. More information on the data gift is available here .

Credits Xmas-Spot

Creation: Adam & Eve, Berlin

Media: Mindshare, Frankfurt

Media social: emetriq, Hamburg

Film production: ICONOCLAST Berlin

Director: Jonathan Alric

Music

Track name: The Teacher

Composer & Artist: Demusmaker COAD DELAFOSSE GLORIA

Christmas spot

Footage

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