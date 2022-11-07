Telekom invests in Israeli software company Teridion

Deutsche Telekom has extended its strategic investment in Teridion Technologies, Ltd. with an equity investment of $25M, further strengthening its partnership with the Israel-based, multi-cloud wide area network (WAN) connectivity solutions provider.

Teridion is an Israeli software company founded in 2013 and has 50 employees. The company is headquartered in Raanana and is one of the leading providers of cloud-based connectivity platforms.

Deutsche Telekom joins existing investors such as Jerusalem Venture Partners, Singtel’s innov8, and Magma Venture Partners.

Already a partner since 2022

Telekom Deutschland has been working with Teridion since the beginning of 2022. Teridion offers Telekom and its business customers a unique, virtual connectivity solution. Over the Teridion Liquid Network, companies can dynamically build and use cloud-hosted connectivity according to their needs: Connecting their sites to cloud centers, applications and supporting their employees from any place. To make this work, Teridion is deployed on 25 different cloud providers, and spreads its network across 500 points of presence worldwide.

In technical terms, this is referred to as software-defined networking in the wide area network (SD-WAN). This eliminates the need for complex management of physical networks with distributed access nodes. Business customers manage their virtualized networks centrally. Sites, cloud applications and the increasing number of mobile employees, whether in the home office or at the company's site, can thus be easily integrated into the corporate network. This makes corporate IT much more flexible and significantly reduces administration costs.

Enterprise networks across locations

By acquiring a stake in Teridion and utilizing its product portfolio, Deutsche Telekom is expanding its own service offering around the world. Telekom’s Premium Internet service includes the provisioning and operation of corporate networks for business customers globally.

Customers expect premium network quality from Deutsche Telekom with an end-to-end process chain and defined service level agreements (SLAs) – availability worldwide. This is exactly what Deutsche Telekom, working with Teridion, delivers.

As part of the investment, Matthias Budde, Senior Vice President of Group Strategy and Transformation of Deutsche Telekom, is joining the board of Directors of Teridion.



“Our investment in Teridion is an important step from two perspectives: investing in this start-up is economically attractive. We are convinced that Teridion will grow being a leader in the cloud-based connectivity business. In addition, with Teridion's product portfolio, we offer our customers the best connectivity currently available via the cloud. Business customers want to focus on their business and rely on optimal connectivity. They want it to be secure, agile, flexible and globally available – our partner's portfolio delivers all of this,” says Srini Gopalan, Deutsche Telekom Board member for Germany and Managing Director Telekom Deutschland.

“Teridion is proud of the continuing confidence and growing partnership with Telekom. Our joint offering will deliver a decidedly different solution to the enterprise network space. Our unique Liquid Routing technology takes enterprise connectivity to the next level. Our solution complements CSP’s capabilities in this space, providing cloud based solutions, acting as a backbone and guarantees superior performance. We are excited that Telekom is our partner on this journey and believe our joint capabilities deliver a differentiated experience to Telekom’s customers”, says Yaron Ravkaie, Teridion’s CEO.

About Teridion

Teridion Liquid Network is a reliably fast, global WAN as a service solution that improves enterprise connectivity. It guarantees consistently good Internet performance. Teridion’s solution solves for inter-site activity, remote users, and site to SaaS connectivity. The multi-cloud solution is built using the infrastructure of global cloud providers. Teridion operates a global network with hundreds of virtual access points of presence enabling optimized traffic routing across the globe using patented algorithms and AI capabilities.



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