RingCentral and Telekom expand their partnership: Joint cloud-based communication solution

Telekom and its partner RingCentral, Inc. today announced an expansion of their partnership. They are offering a joint end-to-end solution for communication and collaboration: the new product is called "RingCentral X powered by Telekom". The solution will be available in the first quarter of 2022. Small business customers, medium-sized companies, and large corporations to work from anywhere, regardless of their location.

As a leading provider of global communications solutions for businesses, RingCentral combines team messaging, video meeting, cloud phone systems and contact center solutions on a single platform. The comprehensive Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) comes to customers via Telekom's mobile and fixed network. This provides them with a secure, reliable, and flexible solution for cloud-based enterprise communications and collaboration in Germany.

Telekom also offers a complete set-up service and corresponding operational support. Users can be set up, changed, or deleted internally or as part of the Telekom service. A wide range of end devices tailored to the solution, such as headsets, desk phones or video conferencing systems, are also available.

In addition, RingCentral's open API platform enables customers to integrate third party business applications across all necessary workflows with their global, multimodal communications platform. This means they no longer have to switch between different applications and can work more productively and efficiently.

"People are not only working in the office, but also in the home office or on the move and across different devices. "RingCentral X powered by Telekom" combines these communication needs in a single solution. This gives them the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly changing work environment," says Claudia Buhne, Head of Business Communication and Collaboration at Telekom Deutschland GmbH, "it also makes businesses more resilient ."

“We are excited to bring a modern cloud-based solution to customers in Germany in partnership with Deutsche Telekom – a company with high-quality standards in access and service,” said Marco Meier, vice president, sales, DACH, at RingCentral. “This is yet another step in our journey to helping organizations migrate to the cloud so they can work efficiently from anywhere. With Deutsche Telekom’s state of the art networks combined with our cloud-first communications platform, we are able to transform and enhance the way people work.”

Security is paramount

RingCentral can also boast the C5 test certificate (Cloud Computing Compliance Criteria Catalogue) from the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI). This is especially important for all government institutions.

As part of the long-standing partnership with Atos, Telekom will also offer "Unify X powered by Telekom" to its existing Unify customers. The solution is also built on the RingCentral platform and complemented by Atos' extensive systems integration capabilities. This secures customers' existing IT investments and supports them on their journey to cloud communications.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone™ (MVP®) global platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premises PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral MVP™, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and cloud phone system; RingCentral Video®, the company’s video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings™; and RingCentral cloud Contact Center solutions. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

© 2022 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, Message Video Phone, MVP, RingCentral MVP, RingCentral Video, RingCentral Contact Center, Smart Video Meetings, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

RingCentral PR Contact

Jyotsna Grover

Jyotsna.grover@ringcentral.com

650-513-8712