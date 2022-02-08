MagentaZuhause App - the app for the entire home

The new MagentaZuhause app from Telekom conveniently brings together areas of daily life and makes it easier to control the Smart Home. In this way, users benefit from practical functions and master everyday life for the entire family even more comfortably.

Smart helper for everyday life

All members of the household can access the app individually and, for example, create to-do or shopping lists. This means that the favourite snack can still be added to the list when the rest of the household members are already on their way to the supermarket. Household tasks can also be reminded on personal or shared lists. This way, nothing is forgotten and everyone keeps track of everything.

If desired, the app even shows who is currently at home. This way, parents know whether the children are back from school safe and sound. With the MagentaZuhause app, users can be sure that everything is in order at home at all times, even when they are on the move.

Getting started with the Smart Home is child's play

To use the functions of the new MagentaZuhause app, all you need is a smartphone or tablet and an internet connection. The app then helps you set up and control smart devices in an uncomplicated way. It recognises many devices automatically and suggests suitable "routines". Particularly practical for smart home beginners: Based on the devices already present, the app gives tips on what else would be possible with additional hardware in the Smart Home. Prepared routines - such as "information in case of burglary" or "simulate presence" - help to better protect the home. The routine "daily heating schedule", on the other hand, helps to save energy. You can also create your own routines for your very own Smart Home. They make it easier to operate the networked home.

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MagentaTV customers can also use the app on their TV. The voice control integrated in the app is particularly useful when searching for specific TV content. Searching for the new season of "The Handmaid's Tale" is much faster than using the remote control.

Pro version free of charge at the start

The MagentaZuhause app is available for free download for smartphones and tablets in the Google Play Store and App Store. It is also available free of charge for MagentaTV as the MagentaZuhause TV app. In addition, Telekom also offers the app in a Pro version. In addition to the control of smart home devices via WLAN, other wireless standards are also included here. As an opening offer, the Pro version is available for a limited period of time for 0 EUR. Afterwards, users pay 2.95 EUR per month. With the new WLAN Comfort packages for home networking, the use of the Pro version is also free of charge.

You can find more information about the MagentaZuhause app here .

For more information on Magenta SmartHome, visit www.smarthome.de .

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