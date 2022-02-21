MWC Barcelona 2022: From pocket-sized TV productions, "Angels" and Beethoven and technology for people

How do people benefit from digitalization? Deutsche Telekom answers this question at MWC Barcelona. High-performance networks and digital applications with people at the center: at MWC, Deutsche Telekom shows how it is shaping the digital transformation for and with people. "Human first - digital now. Many important Telekom innovations for our customers and partners are network innovations. Only with a forward-looking pioneering spirit and a flair for good digital solutions can we lead the way," said Claudia Nemat at the press conference ahead of the largest trade fair for network technology in Europe. "We create digital experiences that are geared to the needs of our customers. That's what we're showing in Barcelona. And we're talking about how we can use technology to create a more sustainable and digital everyday life for many people."

Mobile live production of TV content on smartphones, an innovation in network slicing, borderless connections for the Internet of Things and a new experience in digital home networking: Deutsche Telekom is working with strong partners to show how customers, industry and the crafts sector benefit from network innovations and applications. The company is thus putting another exclamation mark on technology leadership at MWC Barcelona.

Robbie Williams and the Beethoven AI

For Deutsche Telekom, digital responsibility is an inseparable part of digitization. That is why the company repeatedly focuses on the challenges of new technologies. For example, how they interact with us humans. How creative can artificial intelligence be, for example? Deutsche Telekom is now exploring this question with world star Robbie Williams. The Briton has already sold over 80 million records in his incredible career. Now the music legend is taking on a special challenge with the Deutsche Telekom team. This ties in with the "Beethoven X" project: Based on the AI that experts used to complete Ludwig van Beethoven's 10th Symphony for the first time, Williams’ hit "Angels" was rearranged in the style of the classical master. In combination with works such as the Moonlight Sonata, a never-before-heard version of the ballad was created. The exclusive preview will take place on February 28 at the MWC Barcelona.

Deutsche Telekom and RTL: The broadcast truck for your pocket

5G is more than just speed. One important component of the new mobile communications standard is what is known as network slicing. Slicing delivers virtual networks operated in parallel, depending on the application scenario. This enables it to respond flexibly and efficiently to the respective requirements. In Barcelona, Deutsche Telekom is demonstrating how companies from various industries are benefiting from the new network's versatile capabilities. One example is the mobile production of live video content in the 5G standalone network . Deutsche Telekom is testing this together with the media company RTL Deutschland. In the future, high-quality TV-ready videos can be transmitted reliably and flexibly via 5G connections, even with smartphones. Journalists broadcast data-intensive video signals live from the scene thanks to network slicing. The special feature: Network slicing technically ensures the necessary bandwidths. This even applies to heavily utilized mobile communications cells. In this way, the partners want to take mobile TV journalism to a new technological level. In other words, the smartphone will become a broadcast truck for your pocket.

Deutsche Telekom and Ericsson show innovation in network slicing

Whether broadcasting, logistics or vehicle telematics: reliable connections are important for customers who need to rely on low-latency data connections for response-critical applications. And this also applies to globally located company sites. Deutsche Telekom and Ericsson demonstrate a groundbreaking proof of concept implementation : the partners establish a connectivity with guaranteed quality of service (QoS) between Germany and Poland via 5G end-to-end network slicing. With an SD-WAN solution from Deutsche Telekom, the data connection can be flexibly controlled and managed via a customer portal. The solution ensures that different service parameters in the network can be operated across country borders. At the same time, network resources are flexibly allocated. This approach is being presented for the first time worldwide. It is particularly advantageous for global companies that operate latency-critical applications at different, international locations.

T IoT for borderless connections for the Internet of Things

What do the connected car and the international supply chain have in common? Clearly: they radio positions or status data around the globe via the Internet of Things (IoT). Until now, it has been very complex to build global IoT solutions. It required negotiations with multiple vendors. Each with different contracts and their own billing and support platforms. Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile US are now simplifying global IoT connectivity for enterprises. Together, they are launching "T IoT" . This is a new offering for IoT solutions. It covers all the necessary components of an IoT connectivity solution. From procurement, contracts and billing to customer support. Even platform management and global network service level agreements are included. And all based on seamless network connectivity. This covers the entire range of network technologies. So narrowband as well as 5G. Mainly multinational collaborations benefits from simple and flexible IoT solutions.

Fun in digital everyday life - new experience of home networking

Extending the shopping list to the spouse in the supermarket? Checking if the kids are home yet? Turning down the heating when spring suddenly wakes up from the city park? Smart devices and smart functions can be controlled with an app. The most important place in the world is clearly our home. Today, it takes more than fast Internet to make it more comfortable and sustainable: Our lives at home are inextricably linked to the digital world. Deutsche Telekom is picking up on this trend with the MagentaZuhause App . This creates a new experience of digital home networking: personalized, comprehensive, secure, and seamless. Deutsche Telekom offers an overarching everyday experience with digital apps for the whole family. All members of the household can access the app individually and create to-do or shopping lists, for example. So, nothing is forgotten and everyone keeps track of everything. The interaction with TV sets, routers and home network components ensures reliable high-speed connectivity. And it brings plenty of entertainment as well as numerous partner products and services.

At MWC Barcelona, Deutsche Telekom is presenting selected products and services for home networking. These show visitors how they could shape their everyday lives in the future. Among them are use cases that are already available as commercial products in 2022, such as the WLAN Comfort packages. The goal is the best connectivity with routers and mesh repeaters . Also: smart services for relaxed family life and personalized solutions for parents, children, families and friends.

Making technology sustainable - for all of us

How can technology become more energy efficient to help us fight climate change? To answer that, it's a matter of adapting and leaving familiar paths behind. Deutsche Telekom's goal: digitization with speed and clear direction and becoming less dependent on individual providers and technologies.

At the MWC, the company is presenting what is already possible in Deutsche Telekom's green network today. Deutsche Telekom will show how network solutions can also be tailored to the future needs of people, business and society. Another key topic is solutions that pave the way for business customers to enter the circular economy. Or solutions that extend the life of smartphones, tablets and laptops to stop wasting resources.

Technology that charms and disarms

Sensible technology protects the climate and the environment while focusing on the needs of people, companies and society. At MWC Barcelona, Deutsche Telekom is showing that technology can also surprise, charm and even disarm. To this end, there is an interactive exhibit called "Human Immersive Experience." With it, visitors transform hateful tweets into creativity and a rush of color. Anger is followed by joy and fun. In this way, Deutsche Telekom is sending a clear signal against hate speech and advocating for a hate-free network.

Magenta Keynote

Stay tuned. Claudia Nemat will be reporting live from Barcelona with the "Magenta Keynote" on February 28, at 2:00 pm. Already starting at 12:30 pm, you can expect a surprise program around Artificial Intelligence as well as the exclusive preview of Robbie Williams’ newly arranged hit “Angels”. Look forward to the panel talk with Robbie Williams, „Angels“ co-writer Guy Chambers, Matthias Röder (Project lead) and Claudia Nemat.

You can follow the stream at www.telekom.com/media .

Press conference on February 21, 2022

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Visit us - in Barcelona or on the web.

Experience our products and services live. From February 28 to March 03, 2022, you will find Deutsche Telekom in Hall 3 at Booth 3M31. We look forward to seeing you there.

We have adopted extensive hygiene measures at our stand to protect visitors and employees. We will be making our appearance in Barcelona hybrid. All events will be streamed live. The main content of our exhibits will also be available online.

Stage program and events: mwc.telekom.com/

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