T-Systems’ PDM WebConnector offers Siemens’ Geolus® software for shape-based search while browsing SAP data

T-Systems now offers the capabilities of Siemens’ Geolus® software for shape-based search while browsing SAP data powered by PDM WebConnector. This new module is unique and significantly simplifies the development process for companies. For example, users are now able to use Geolus Shape Search to find a set of geometrically similar parts and then look at the associated SAP data about their exact specifications, availability, costs and many other commercial parameters.

The PDM WebConnector from T-Systems connects many common software solutions for the design and development of components and even entire products. Geolus is part of Xcelerator, a comprehensive, integrated portfolio of software, services and an application development platform from Siemens Digital Industries Software. It offers developers a search based on component shape and allows developers to find similar parts in real time. Developers find out in seconds whether a part they are looking for has already been built once. The new release allows shape search to be integrated with SAP data adding other relevant information for search. The enriched search results enable easier identification of suitable components for reuse, saving costs and acceleration of time-to-market. Components that have already been developed do not have to be redesigned.

Data sovereignty secured

The PDM WebConnector from T-Systems links solutions such as Siemens’ Teamcenter® software, other PLM systems, CAD tools as well as ALM and other enterprise applications with SAP databases. This gives companies in the automotive, aerospace and manufacturing industries, for example, access to an entire suite of software for the development and maintenance of products from a single source. The PDM WebConnector runs both in the cloud and on the company's own servers. System integration specialists from T-Systems have designed the platform in such a way that it meets the data sovereignty requirements of Gaia-X and Catena-X.

Webinar for more information

T-Systems and Siemens are offering detailed information about the new service in a webinar on March 30. Registrations here .

Note: A list of relevant Siemens trademarks can be found here .

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