Telephone booths: Free phone calls to Ukraine

Update May 31, 2022 Phone calls from Telekom fixed-network lines, cell phones and public phones to Ukrainian area codes were also provided free of charge immediately after the start of the war. These will be priced normally again from July 1.

No charges for Ukraine calls from public phones

No charges from landlines and mobile phones

No roaming charges in Ukraine

Calls to Ukraine are now free of charge from Deutsche Telekom's public phones. "This is in addition to the free calls from landlines and mobile phones that have already been in effect since last week," Srini Gopalan, Board Member Telekom Deutschland, said Wednesday.

Deutsche Telekom still operates 14,000 public telephones across Germany. There are no charges for calls to lines with the Ukrainian prefix 00380 (+380). Coins or phone cards are not needed in the so-called "phone booths".

Since last week, calls from Deutsche Telekom's fixed and mobile networks to Ukraine have been free of charge. There are no roaming charges in Ukraine itself. In addition, Telekom is distributing SIM cards to refugees in Germany and its national companies, particularly in Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary, in cooperation with aid organizations.

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