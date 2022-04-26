Digital X wins Heavent Award 2022 for best Event

Digital X 2021 inpired more than 20,000 visitors in over 100 locations. Around 300 top international speakers gave insights on five stages in Cologne. For this, Digital X received the international Heavent Award as the best event in the category "Forum, Summit, Congress, Trade Fair".

The Heavent Award honors the best annual events - face-to-face, digital or hybrid. Due to the pandemic, the years 2019, 2020 and 2021 were assessed together - accordingly, the competition was fierce with 167 applications from 18 countries.

The "world exhibition of digitization" Digital X convinced the international jury members coming from the event and communication industry representing companies such as IBM, Orange, Danone, Unilever, Axa and UEFA. According to the jury, Digital X scored high in creativity and innovation, efficiency, quality of production and presentation, and consideration of environmental and social aspects.

Digital X comes back to Cologne

"We are proud that the Digital X 2021 still resonates. It is much more than an event and sends a clear signal for digitization in Germany. I look forward to the next Digital X in Cologne in September," says Hagen Rickmann, patron of Europe's largest digital initiative and Managing Director Business Customers at Telekom Deutschland GmbH, delighted about the international prize. The Heavent Award already is the second international award won by Digital X. In January, the Best Event Awards World (BEA World) recognized Digital X with four industry Oscars: Grand Prix, two golds and a special prize.

Digital X will return to the heart of Cologne on September 13 and 14, 2022. With stages, marketplaces, brand houses and top-class speakers, Cologne's city centre will once more become the world exhibition of digitalization in 2022. Digital X is Europe's largest cross-industry digitization initiative. More than 300 national and international partners are involved. Further details on the digital initiative can be found here and at www.telekom.digital-x .

About Deutsche Telekom : Deutsche Telekom Group profile