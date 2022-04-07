Frank Appel new Chairman of Deutsche Telekom's Supervisory Board

Change at the top of Deutsche Telekom's Supervisory Board: Frank Appel, Chairman of the Board of Management of Deutsche Post AG, succeeds Ulrich Lehner, who is leaving the Deutsche Telekom Supervisory Board after 14 years.

The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Telekom today elected Frank Appel as Chairman of the Supervisory Board following the shareholders' meeting. Previously, the shareholders' meeting had elected Mr. Appel to the Supervisory Board. At the same time, decisions were made on three further appointments to the Supervisory Board. In addition to Mr. Appel - as proposed by the Supervisory Board - shareholder representatives Katja Hessel, Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister of Finance, Dagmar P. Kollmann, entrepreneur, former Chairwoman of the Board of Management of Morgan Stanley Bank, and Stefan B. Wintels, Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors of KfW were elected to the Supervisory Board.

The shareholders' meeting also approved the appropriation of net income and the increase in the dividend from 0.60 to 0.64 euros per share.

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