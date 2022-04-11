Telekom announces extension of T-Systems’ CEO contract

Deutsche Telekom is going for continuity at the very top of T-Systems: The Group's Supervisory Board today appointed Adel Al-Saleh (58) as a member of the Deutsche Telekom Board of Management and Chief Executive Officer of T-Systems for a further five years. His contract for the second term begins 2023 and runs until 2027.

"Adel Al-Saleh has led T-Systems confidently through a major corporate transformation and the Corona crisis. I am very pleased about the extension of his contract," says Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom. "The market for digitalization and cloudification is extremely dynamic. By extending his contract, our Supervisory Board is setting a clear signal for stability and continuity. Adel is a proven leader who has laid the foundation for growth and a profitable future at T-Systems. We wish him every continued success."

The transformation of Telekom's business-to-business unit has created a strong foundation. Transformation is necessary for every business, T-Systems has gone through four years of transformation and now is moving to the next phase focusing on growth while continuing to evolve. T-Systems today is a pure IT services company for multi-cloud services and digital solutions. The long-term strategy developed by Adel Al-Saleh and his team is to focus the company on growth areas in the information technology market:

Focus on DACH market protecting number 1 market position.

protecting number 1 market position. Digitalization is a top priority for large enterprises for growth and resilience.

is a top priority for large enterprises for growth and resilience. The market for Cloud Services is growing at double-digit rates annually.

is growing at double-digit rates annually. Data Sovereignty and Security Solutions are providing growth impetus in Europe.

and are providing growth impetus in Europe. The Advisory business is clearly on course for growth thanks to the digitalization push in the Corona crisis.

T-Systems is the market leader for IT services in Germany and the DACH region and plays an important role in several regional markets around the world. The company's focus on vertical offerings is particularly new. With targeted investments in four selected industries, T-Systems stretches deep into value chains, bringing tools and industry expertise to the digitalization of automotive, healthcare, public sector and transportation. T-Systems is aiming for market leadership in these four industries.

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