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Deutsche Telekom CEO Tim Höttges receives honorary doctorate from Ben Gurion University

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Together with nine other personalities from research, politics and society, Deutsche Telekom CEO Tim Höttges yesterday received an honorary doctorate from Ben Gurion University in Be'er Sheva, Israel. The university is thus honoring its long-standing cooperation with Deutsche Telekom. Together, the university and Telekom operate T-Labs Israel, where basic research is conducted into cybersecurity and analytics. It is Telekom's only research facility outside Germany and has been in existence since 2006. 

Deutsche Telekom CEO Tim Höttges receives honorary doctorate from Ben Gurion University
Prof. Chaim Hames, Tim Höttges, Prof. Daniel Chamovitz (f.l.t.r.)

Tim Höttges on the award and his relationship with Israel: "It is a great honor for me to receive an honorary doctorate from Ben Gurion University. Israel is a very special country for me. We have a long-standing friendship and partnership. We get valuable impulses from Israel, for example in the area of cybersecurity. Here we find highly qualified people and benefit from a successful and agile startup scene and innovative technologies. The openness of the people and the digital pioneering spirit inspire me every time."

"We give this award to individuals who embody the qualities we want to model for our students as inspiration and as role models for our own community of scholars, scientists and supporters. Individuals for whom excellence is not a buzzword, but an innate value," said Ben Gurion University President Prof. Daniel Chamovitz. 

About Deutsche Telekom : Deutsche Telekom Group profile

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