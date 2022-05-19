Deutsche Telekom CEO Tim Höttges receives honorary doctorate from Ben Gurion University

Tim Höttges on the award and his relationship with Israel: "It is a great honor for me to receive an honorary doctorate from Ben Gurion University. Israel is a very special country for me. We have a long-standing friendship and partnership. We get valuable impulses from Israel, for example in the area of cybersecurity. Here we find highly qualified people and benefit from a successful and agile startup scene and innovative technologies. The openness of the people and the digital pioneering spirit inspire me every time."

"We give this award to individuals who embody the qualities we want to model for our students as inspiration and as role models for our own community of scholars, scientists and supporters. Individuals for whom excellence is not a buzzword, but an innate value," said Ben Gurion University President Prof. Daniel Chamovitz.

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