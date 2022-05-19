Deutsche Telekom CEO Tim Höttges receives honorary doctorate from Ben Gurion University
Together with nine other personalities from research, politics and society, Deutsche Telekom CEO Tim Höttges yesterday received an honorary doctorate from Ben Gurion University in Be'er Sheva, Israel. The university is thus honoring its long-standing cooperation with Deutsche Telekom. Together, the university and Telekom operate T-Labs Israel, where basic research is conducted into cybersecurity and analytics. It is Telekom's only research facility outside Germany and has been in existence since 2006.