T-Systems recognized as Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider

T-Systems has been recognized by Microsoft as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP) as of 04-04-2022. Around twenty years of experience in the transformation and management of IT systems are one building block for T-Systems’ recognition, and over 3,000 cloud architects and experts worldwide are another.

In order to obtain this partner status, a rigorous approval process had to be passed. T-Systems had to prove extensive experience in the provision of customer solutions on Azure. Security, the reliable operation of applications, and the underlying infrastructure are essential core points. Further requirements are Azure-trained and -certified employees, as well as sound know-how in the areas of project management and professional services.

"Our many years of experience in the cloud environment, especially the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, has now been audited and recognized by Microsoft. In 2020, we were already named Germany´s Microsoft Partner of the Year – thanks to outstanding achievements in the categories of innovation and integration," says Adel Al-Saleh, Member of the Board of Management of Telekom and CEO of T-Systems. Al-Saleh continues: "Together as close partners, we have helped numerous satisfied international customers of both our companies to take the path to the cloud.

“As more businesses move to the cloud, we want them to be confident they’re working with the right partner, and the Azure Expert MSP program offers them the most capable and qualified MSPs,” said Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft. “T-Systems has made a strong investment in its capabilities and knowledge around Microsoft Azure, and has certainly earned the expert designation.”

Numerous capabilities are audited

The recognition is preceded by an extensive audit, the preparation for which took several hundred hours. But it is the evidence of years of successful and high-quality work in Azure customer projects that forms the real foundation of this designation. In addition, it is closely linked to the contributions made – throughout the entire life cycle – to customers’ business success. With this certification, Microsoft has officially validated that T-Systems has the managed service experience to work with customers in their end-to-end Azure lifecycle.

How do customers benefit from Azure Expert MSP status?

The designation also expands T-Systems' access to the internal Microsoft universe. The exchange with Microsoft specialists and engineers from all sub-areas increases significantly. This is not only accompanied by direct access to the latest developments and trends. Individual customer requests can be discussed directly with expert teams and implementation options can be explored. This enables customers to exploit their full digitalisation potential through cloud use.

About Deutsche Telekom : Deutsche Telekom Group profile

About T-Systems : T-Systems company profile