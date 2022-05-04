Telekom Electronic Beats presents Billie Eilish live for one night in Germany

Together with GRAMMY® and Academy Award winner Billie Eilish, Telekom Electronic Beats are set to reconnect audiences at the Telekom Forum in Bonn on June 1, with the announcement of Billie’s first European live show prior to embarking on the European stretch of her hugely anticipated HAPPIER THAN EVER, THE WORLD TOUR.

This special performance will see Billie - one of the biggest stars to emerge in the 21st century - perform with her brother FINNEAS at the Deutsche Telekom headquarters in Germany, playing tracks from her multiplatinum debut ‘WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?’ and her most recent chart-topping sophomore album ‘Happier Than Ever.’

“Performing is such a special thing for me, and to be able to reconnect with my fans back in Europe after so long, is huge.” says Billie Eilish.

Telekom Electronic Beats exists to provide exceptional cultural moments, harnessing the power of technology and real life experiences. The live concert from Billie in collaboration with Deutsche Telekom follows previous campaigns ‘What We Do Next’ and ‘Project Futureproof’, both of which celebrated the huge potential of Gen Z.

“We celebrated the 20th anniversary of Telekom Electronic Beats just last year, and as the world continues to face unparalleled challenges, we hope our platform will continue to help to create a peaceful and optimistic gaze towards the future”, says Ulrich Klenke, Chief Brand Officer at Deutsche Telekom AG. “In collaborating with Billie we have been given the opportunity to create an evening of optimism with one of the most inspiring talents of our generation.”

Telekom is offering the limited tickets for the concert free of charge at MagentaMusik. The limited offer is only available to residential customers in Germany. A fixed-network and/ or mobile phone contract with Telekom Deutschland GmbH is required. Also a valid Telekom login for the Telekom Customer Center. Interested customers can secure up to two of the exclusive tickets from 6 p.m. on May 9, 2022. The offer can be found at www.MagentaMusik.de/billie-eilish .

All fans who cannot experience Billie Eilish's concert in person need not be sad. Because Telekom will be showing the performance live on the #dabeiTV channel on MagentaTV. In addition, those interested can watch the free livestream on the MagentaMusik website and all social media channels, as well as on Telekom Electronic Beats' TikTok channel. The performance will also be available on demand for six months afterwards on MagentaTV and MagentaMusik.

About Telekom Electronic Beats:

Since 2000, the European-wide Telekom Electronic Beats music program has been echoing the ongoing evolutions of music, design, art, fashion, and new technologies. Virtually no other brand initiative has had such lasting, influential involvement in music culture. The project focuses on Web3 experiences, streamings, audiovisual content, as well as live events. For more information, please visit www.instagram.com/electronicbeats/



About MagentaMusik

With MagentaMusik, Telekom underscores its leadership in entertainment on the best network. The company shows a large number of concerts and festivals live and on demand, also with 360-degree technology. MagentaMusik offers a wide range of concerts, festival performances and music documentaries from different musical genres. As a special service, Telekom offers MagentaMusik Prio tickets. Concerts by well-known artists often sell out quickly. Private customers receive exclusive advance purchase rights of up to 48 hours for numerous events. For more information, please visit www.magentamusik.de .



About Deutsche Telekom : Deutsche Telekom Group profile