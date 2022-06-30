Telekom offers 5G roaming in over 40 countries at travel time

Telekom customers are taking 5G with them on vacation this year. The fast mobile communications standard is also available abroad. Telekom has finalized contracts with 63 partners for this, just in time for the travel season. Customers in more than 40 countries are surfing with 5G. These include countries with Telekom national companies like Poland, Croatia, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Greece, Austria and the USA. 5G is also available to Telekom customers in France, Spain, Switzerland, Italy and China. Roaming makes this possible.

Roaming means that anyone with a German SIM card can also surf the Internet or make mobile calls in a foreign mobile network. When traveling within the EU or to the United Kingdom and Switzerland, customers continue to use their domestic rate at the same conditions and with the same quality as in Germany. The prerequisite for this is that the roaming partner makes this technically available. A smartphone that supports the fast standard and a 5G rate plan are also required.

If the destination is within the EU, customers have not had to fear any additional costs for roaming for some time now: In 2017, the EU abolished roaming charges for temporary international travel to EU countries as well as Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. Since then, there have been no additional roaming charges for calls, text messages and mobile surfing.

Cost control outside the EU

For travel outside the EU, Telekom offers add-on Travel-Mobil options. The view of charges is not lost while traveling. The EU cost control automatically terminates the Internet connection abroad at an amount of €59.50 and again at an amount of €119. Phone calls and SMS are still possible. Customers decide whether to continue surfing with the preset "Worldwide" option or to book another roaming option. You can find more information and useful tips, for example, on traveling by ship, roaming settings on your cell phone, or WLAN calling here:

https://www.telekom.de/unterwegs/tarife-und-optionen/roaming

Vacations in town and country: 75 million nationwide on Telekom's 5G network

Currently, around 75 million people can already use Telekom's 5G network in Germany. This means that 92% of the population in Germany is covered by 5G. With immediate effect, Telekom is also using a new frequency in its 5G network for this purpose: 700 megahertz (MHz). Telekom is thus improving mobile coverage in rural areas in particular. More customers can be on the Internet at the same time. An additional ten MHz of bandwidth is available exclusively for 5G. This ensures short download times. More than 3,000 antennas are transmitting on the new 5G frequency. That corresponds to around 1,100 sites.

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