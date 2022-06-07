Telekom uses 700 MHz frequency for 5G for the first time.

Telekom is now using a new frequency in its 5G network: 700 megahertz (MHz). With this, Telekom is improving mobile communications coverage in rural areas. More customers can now surf the internet faster at the same time. Ten megahertz of additional bandwidth are available exclusively for 5G. This ensures short download times. More than 3,000 antennas are transmitting 5G at 700 MHz. That corresponds to about 1,100s antenna locations.

"In the course of the expansion, the use of the 700 MHz frequency for 5G is the logical continuation of our spectrum strategy: We want to offer our customers the best network at all times and everywhere. We are thus reaching even more people nationwide with fast internet and improving 5G coverage in rural areas. This is how we create a real value for our customers," said Walter Goldenits, head of technology at Deutsche Telekom.

An antenna on the 700 MHz frequency forms a large radio cell that reaches a radius of five to ten kilometres, depending on the geographical conditions. In a future-proof way, Telekom also brings the latest mobile radio standard in areas with no or little reception. A radio cell is the area that an antenna covers with its radio signals.

5G coverage of indoor spaces

With the new frequency, Telekom's 5G signals have the potential to provide better indoor coverage. The 700 MHz frequency is of significantly longer wavelength than the previous 5G frequencies. Long-wave frequencies can basically penetrate buildings and walls better.

Three frequencies are now transmitting with 5G in the network of Deutsche Telekom. In addition to the 700 MHz frequency, there are two other radio bands: 2.1 gigahertz (GHz) and 3.6 GHz. Using different frequencies, each with different characteristics, makes the entire 5G network more powerful.

Faster mobile internet with 5G

In Germany, 92 percent of people can use 5G. More than 67,000 5G antennas are transmitting on Telekom's network. On the 3.6 GHz band, 5G is available in more than 400 cities and towns. All sites transmitting on the 3.6 GHz and 700 MHz frequencies also support the latest 5G standalone technology. They are connected in parallel to both the existing core network and the 5G standalone core network. This network does not require LTE technology. 8,000 Telekom antennas can transmit signals with 5G Standalone.

Many devices are already compatible with the new 700 MHz frequency. These include smartphones from Xiaomi, Oppo and the Fairphone 4. The SAMSUNG Galaxy S22 series also supports the new frequency.

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