Gold medal for Telekom's fixed network

Deutsche Telekom wins the latest fixed network test conducted by trade magazine connect. This is the seventh time that the Bonn-based company has topped the winners' podium. With 931 out of a possible 1,000 points, Deutsche Telekom once again beat the national offerings of other providers in 2022. The test team gave it an overall rating of "very good".

"We have seen just how important functioning and high-quality fixed-network lines are, especially during the last two years. Due to home offices and homeschooling, we made significantly more calls and communicated via the Internet. Nevertheless, Telekom's network is absolutely stable and reliable. Telekom's fixed network has thus proven to be a strong backbone for the digital society in Corona times," says Walter Goldenits, CTO of Telekom Deutschland GmbH. "Our massive investments in fiber-optic expansion in rural areas and cities are paying off for the people of Germany. Today, Telekom already operates by far the largest fiber-optic network in Germany. Our claim is to offer the best service, the best products and also the best network throughout Germany."

Telekom's fixed network receives very good marks across the board from the connect test team. "Despite very active competition, the Bonn-based company was able to maintain the high quality already established last year again this year," said the testers from the trade magazine.

In this year's test, connect once again rated the performance in the voice discipline as outstanding. Telekom also scores well in other areas: It achieved the full possible score in the data tests. The Bonn-based company also impresses in Web services and Web TV.

The trade magazine connect regularly tests the quality of the services available from national and regional providers. Test connections throughout Germany formed the basis of this year's fixed network comparison. The connect test team carried out over 3.2 million measurements in the period from May to June.

Telekom now offers more than 34 million households a fixed-network rate of up to 100 MBit/s. As many as 25.8 million households can book a high-speed rate with up to 250 MBit/s. At present, 2.3 million households already have an FTTH offer, i.e., fiber to the home. This figure is set to rise to ten million households by 2024. From then on, a further 2.5 million FTTH households are to be added each year. Telekom's fiber-optic network in Germany currently has a length of more than 650,000 kilometers.

You can find the connect test here .

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance